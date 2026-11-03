Mona Singh Recalls Her Early Days In Industry: I Would Return Home At 11:00 Pm After Auditions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who had a great run at the screen in 2026 with titles including 'Happy Patel', 'Border 2', 'Kohrra' season 2, 'Subedaar', 'Maa Kasam' and 'Pritam Pedro', has looked back at her journey of more than 2 decades in the industry.

The actress reflected on the early struggles that shaped her journey, and opened up about the determination and family support that kept her going during her initial days in Mumbai.

She shared,“When I started my acting journey, I was very new and didn't know anyone in the industry, but my family supported me. My dad had told me not to shift right away. He said, 'Since you don't have work at the moment, I don't want you to move there right now. You don't know anybody there. Once something is confirmed, then you can move, I said, 'Okay'”.

“Back then, I was still new and didn't have much experience. I used to travel from pune via the old highway to Mumbai. I would get off at Dadar, travel to Mahalakshmi for auditions, and return home at 11 at night. I would tell my parents, 'Today, I gave this audition, I did this, I did that. There were so many calls when I would get shortlisted but still wouldn't get the role. And then, you know, I auditioned for Jassi, and there was no looking back”, she added.

Her journey is a testament to her dedication, perseverance and passion for the craft. The actress will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming film 'Bolo Bolo Bolo'. With her ability to bring authenticity and depth to every performance, the actress continues to push her creative boundaries and take on stories that challenge her as a performer.