Mumbai Completely Safe Law And Order In Hands Of Shah, Fadnavis: Shiv Sena

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena on Tuesday asserted that Mumbai is completely safe and said that the law and order situation in Maharashtra and the country is in the hands of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The remarks come amid concerns over security following recent attacks and threats involving Bollywood celebrities.

On Sunday, actor Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans gathered outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. The screen was reportedly installed two weeks after actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Juhu and nine days after an email threatening an attack on Bachchan's residence was received.

Meanwhile, actor Tusshar Kapoor also allegedly received a Rs 5 crore extortion call from a person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, a preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has raised doubts about the caller's identity, with police suspecting that the threat may have been a hoax.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said, "Mumbai is completely safe. The law and order situation in Maharashtra and the country is in the hands of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis. Anyone who creates trouble or dares to commit a crime will be caught, put behind bars and punished through legal action. Providing security to every citizen of Mumbai is our government's duty and responsibility. Police are investigating the threat received by Tusshar Kapoor."

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC said that Mumbai Police was capable of protecting all citizens, including prominent personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan.

"Mumbai Police is very capable of protecting all our citizens, and Amitabh Bachchan, of course, is a national celebrity. If you look worldwide, there is a standard VVIP protocol. If the authorities perceive a threat, Mumbai Police personnel deployed outside the house, along with private security agencies, suggest additional precautionary measures to ensure foolproof security. Whether it is transparent bulletproof glass or any other measures they deem fit, it is in everyone's interest," she said.