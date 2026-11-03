PCFC Celebrates UAE Flag Day
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A celebration reflecting the deep-rooted meaning the occasion holds for Emiratis and residents alike Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Abdulla Bin Damithan: The UAE flag is the emblem of a united nation that has turned ambition into reality and achievement into a path to the future
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Saeed Al Maktoum: We believe every achievement in our work is a contribution to the nation's journey
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