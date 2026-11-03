PCFC Celebrates UAE Flag Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A celebration reflecting the deep-rooted meaning the occasion holds for Emiratis and residents alikeBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abdulla Bin Damithan: The UAE flag is the emblem of a united nation that has turned ambition into reality and achievement into a path to the future

Saeed Al Maktoum: We believe every achievement in our work is a contribution to the nation's journey

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In response to the call of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) celebrated UAE Flag Day, which falls on 3 November each year. The patriotic occasion, which captured a deep sense of pride in the flag of the Union, brought together PCFC's leadership, department directors and employees, who gathered to express their loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership, and their pride in the UAE's remarkable record of achievement.

Marking the occasion, H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of PCFC, affirmed that Flag Day is a national milestone that goes far beyond celebration. It embodies the deep bond between the people of the UAE and their flag and reflects the spirit of the Union that has underpinned the country's development and prosperity.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan said:“On Flag Day, we celebrate a flag that tells the story of a nation that believed in the abilities of its people and made the Union the starting point for an exceptional journey of nation-building and progress. The UAE flag is more than a symbol of national sovereignty; it is an expression of a deep-rooted identity, a shared will, profound loyalty, and boundless ambition. On this occasion, we proudly honour the legacy of the Founding Fathers, who laid the foundations of a nation that has offered the world an inspiring model of unity and leadership, and of a people who shape their own future.”

Outside PCFC's headquarters, Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of Dubai Maritime Authority, raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates at 11am, in the presence of senior executives, department directors and employees. The ceremony celebrated the values of the Union, reflected pride in Emirati identity and reaffirmed national unity and solidarity under one flag.

The celebration stems from PCFC's commitment to fostering a culture of belonging and national responsibility in the workplace, and to strengthening team spirit among its employees, whom it regards as key partners in realising the organisation's aspirations and keeping pace with the future vision of Dubai and the UAE.

It also underlines PCFC's commitment to the continued development of the ports, customs and free zone sectors, and to adopting innovative solutions that support sustainable economic growth and strengthen Dubai's role as a key link in international trade and global supply chains.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed Al Maktoum said:“Our responsibility at PCFC is to translate these national values into institutional action and tangible achievements, by developing an integrated system that facilitates the smooth flow of trade, enhances the efficiency of services and reinforces Dubai's competitiveness on the global economic map. We believe that every achievement in our work is a contribution to the nation's journey, and a further step towards a more advanced and prosperous future.”

The Flag Day celebrations concluded in an atmosphere of pride and national unity, reflecting the deep-rooted meaning the occasion holds for Emiratis and residents alike, and the flag's enduring place as a unifying symbol of a nation whose achievements continue and whose ambitions are constantly renewed, united under one