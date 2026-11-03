8Th Pay Commission Pension Hike: How Much More Could Retired Government Employees Get?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The central government plans to roll out the 8th Pay Commission from January 2026. This move will bring massive changes to pension calculations for retirees under the Old Pension Scheme. Read on to check the expected pension amounts.

The 8th Pay Commission is making headlines again. The Modi government announced it early last year. Officials expect to implement the new rules from January 1, 2026. The government has not announced the exact hike amount yet, but some fresh details have surfaced.

Reports suggest the 8th Pay Commission will completely change pension calculations. Retirees under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) specifically want higher payouts under the new salary structure.

Employee unions are taking this matter very seriously. They demand proper pension revisions and higher family pensions. They also want the government to adjust financial benefits according to the current inflation rates.

Estimates show the new fitment factor could be 2.5, 3, or 3.5. The government will apply one of these multipliers to the current structure. People currently receiving 25,000, 50,000, or 75,000 rupees as pension could see their monthly amounts almost double.

You can calculate the expected amount by multiplying the current basic pension by 2.5, 3, or 3.5. The commission has not approved this exact structure yet. Experts estimate pensions will almost double, but everyone must wait for the official announcement to know the real hike.