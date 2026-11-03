Gujarat Shock: Man Beats Women In Broad Daylight Over House Rent, Accused Booked By Police (WATCH)

A shocking incident took place in Gujarat's Surat, where an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted and beaten in public alongside several other women following a heated dispute over money and village house rent in the Santalal Society, located in the Hirabagh area of Varachha on Monday, November 2.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the man was seen having a heated argument with several women before he physically attacked an elderly woman in full public view. He was immediately confronted by other bystanders and victims during the chaotic scene.

The footage was captured on a CCTV camera, which appeared to have been placed near the scene or nearby residential structures, capturing the whole violent scuffle clearly.

Also Read:Akola Family Spots Venomous Cobra Inside Toilet Bowl At Night, Snake Rescuer Issues Warning (WATCH)

Why Did Scuffle between Man and Woman Erupt in Surat?

Varachha, which is located in the diamond and textile hub of Surat, saw the altercation unfold due to long-standing friction over family financial matters.

According to local reports, the altercation stemmed from a long-standing monetary dispute involving house rent collection from an ancestral/village property. The accused, identified as Paresh, got into a heated argument with female relatives demanding the settlement of pending rental income.

Paresh lost his temper and slapped a woman before physically attacking and shoving her, along with several other female family members present at the spot. The accused also beat an elderly man who attempted to intervene during the violent struggle.

SHOCKING INCIDENT IN GUJARAT!

A man allegedly assaulted an elderly woman and others in Hirabaug's Santlal Society over a money and rent dispute. Accused Paresh Radadiya has been booked at Ashwanikumar Police Station. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 2, 2026

As recorded in the footage, the perpetrator showed no restraint even as neighboring residents gathered. Paresh appeared to have control over his anger and lost complete restraint during the violent episode.

The attack was so intense that one of the women collapsed during the assault as the altercation escalated in public view, while a man in a blue shirt was calling the police amid the violent assault by the accused.

Accused Booked by Police

As the CCTV footage of the shocking incident went viral on social media, Ashwanikumar Police Station has taken action against the accused by registering an official case against him.

Taking note of the viral CCTV clip and public outrage across social media platforms, officers at the Ashwanikumar police station booked the perpetrator, Paresh, under relevant sections of criminal law to initiate formal legal proceedings and complete the investigation.

According to the police officials at Ashwanikumar Police Station, the root cause of the altercation stemmed from a financial dispute involving INR 18 lakh proceeds from the sale of village land, compounded by a separate disagreement over vacating a rented property.

However, the detailed investigation has not been completed, as local authorities continue gathering CCTV evidence and recording victim statements to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the public assault.

Also Read:Bengaluru Woman Abused, Attacked With Helmet For Confronting Couple For Wrong-Side Driving