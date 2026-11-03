3 BSF Jawans Attacked With Sticks During Anti-Smuggling Ops In Tripura, CM Manik Saha Orders Action (WATCH)

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after they were attacked by a mob in Tripura's Sepahijala district over a smuggling-related issue. The incident happened on Monday when a verbal confrontation is said to have taken place between locals and BSF soldiers posted at Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP) under 49th Battalion.

The dispute took place along the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road following the detention of a guy named as Hefzur Rahman on suspicion of smuggling during vegetation clearing in Ashabari by 49th Battalion soldiers, media sources said, which could not be independently verified.

The people thereafter stopped the Boxanagar-Rahimpur route and assaulted a BSF vehicle with sticks and bamboo. Company Commander Rohit and three other BSF soldiers were injured.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing the mob rushing toward the BSF men and hitting them with rods and bamboo. The injured personnel were then taken to Boxanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

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Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area following the incident.

Tripura CM Reacts To Incident

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha denounced the incident, saying attacks on the BSF soldiers are“unacceptable” and a“matter of grave concern”.

Taking to X, CM Saha said,“I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation.”

He also instructed the authorities to take stern measures against the culprits.“Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. Concerned authorities directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection,” the Chief Minister added.