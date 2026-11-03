Bengaluru To Digitise TDR System: How The Move Could Make Land Acquisition Easier For Property Owners

Bengaluru is preparing to move its Transferable Development Rights (TDR) system online in a major reform aimed at making land acquisition for infrastructure projects faster, more transparent and convenient for property owners. The proposed digital platform is expected to be introduced within 10 days following a directive from Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The existing TDR mechanism has largely depended on physical files and manual procedures, resulting in delays, limited transparency and dissatisfaction among landowners. The system is intended to facilitate land acquisition for public infrastructure projects, particularly road widening and the construction of new roads.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials at Vikas Soudha, Gowda stressed the need to address these shortcomings, given Bengaluru's worsening traffic congestion.

"The lack of proper tracking and transparency has resulted in public dissatisfaction and a loss of confidence in the system," he said.

Under the proposed reform, the entire TDR process will be digitised, covering the initial recording of road and property details, application submission, verification at different stages and the issuance of Transferable Development Rights certificates.

Importantly, the online platform will also cover the purchase and sale of TDR certificates and their eventual utilisation. The software is expected to cover both the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), creating a more streamlined mechanism for transactions.

The proposed platform is also expected to function somewhat like an online property listing marketplace, helping buyers and sellers connect more easily.

For property owners, the biggest advantage could be the ability to track application status and progress online without repeatedly visiting government offices or depending on intermediaries. The government expects digitisation to minimise unnecessary delays, reduce middlemen's interference and improve accountability.

The proposed changes could also make it easier for authorities to acquire land required for major infrastructure projects.

Bengaluru's move comes as other cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, have already adopted digital TDR mechanisms. Hyderabad reportedly offers compensation equivalent to four times the guidance value, compared with Bengaluru's two to three times.

However, the proposed digitisation is still a planned reform. Its actual impact will depend on implementation, transparency and timely processing of certificates.