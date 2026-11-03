UAE Flag Day 2026: Sheikh Mohamed Hoists National Symbol At Qasr Al Hosn

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hoisted the nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Tuesday to mark UAE Flag Day.

The ceremony, accompanied by a performance of the national anthem, was attended by 55 accomplished and talented individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years since the establishment of the UAE.

Their participation reflected the leadership's commitment to fostering excellence and supporting talent and creativity, as well as recognition of their role in advancing the UAE's development and meeting its future needs.

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"As we reflect on the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers, we look with confidence to our people, whose ambition and determination will continue to drive the UAE's progress and prosperity," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

He added that the UAE's people are its most precious asset and the source of its strength and pride. The 55 individuals expressed their pride at joining the UAE President in marking the national occasion.

He also joined the participants for group photographs to commemorate Flag Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also shared a special message on the occasion.

"On Flag Day, we raise our flag with pride in what we have built, with pride in what we have achieved, and with a pledge that our flag will remain soaring high,our glory ever renewed, and our ambitions limitless. May God protect the UAE and its people, preserve its glory and unity and keep its flag flying high and proud for all eternity," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

UAE residents and citizens were called upon to raise the flag at 11am to mark Flag Day on November 3. UAE Flag Day is observed annually on November 3, after being introduced by Sheikh Mohammed in 2013.

The date marks the anniversary of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming President on November 3, 2004, following the passing away of Sheikh Zayed. Sheikh Khalifa was the country's second President and served until his demise in May 2022.

[With Wam inputs]

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