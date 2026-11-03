Ferry From Dubai, Several Sharjah Roads Ready As Book Fair Opens November 4

UAE residents heading to the Sharjah International Book Fair can take the ferry from Dubai, while several roads leading to Expo Centre Sharjah are ready ahead of the event's opening on November 4.

The Initiatives Implementation Authority and Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority have announced the readiness of roads serving the exhibition venue. The arrangements aim to improve traffic flow and make it easier for visitors to reach the fair.

A map shared by the authority highlights access routes around Al Corniche Road and Al Ittihad Road, with Al Arab Mall and Industrial Area 7 among the nearby landmarks. The road preparations come ahead of the 2026 edition of the fair.

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For visitors travelling from Dubai, the ferry offers an alternative to the inter-emirate road journey. The Sharjah transport authority confirmed to Khaleej Times that the ferry is open this year.

The FR5 service connects Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai with Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station. Passengers will need to make an onward journey from the marine station to Expo Centre Sharjah.

According to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), one-way adult fares are Dh15 for Silver Class and Dh25 for Gold Class. Children under five and people of determination travel free.

Al Ghubaiba is accessible by public buses and Dubai Metro's Green Line, allowing visitors to connect to the ferry without driving to the station.

Tickets can be purchased using a Nol card or at marine station ticketing facilities. Passengers are advised to arrive 15 minutes before departure and check the latest ferry timetable, as timings are subject to change.

The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair will run from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Held under the theme“Made of Stories”, this year's edition will welcome Oman as Guest of Honour.

The fair will bring together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, with 1,500 cultural and artistic events planned, according to the Sharjah Book Authority.

Visitors can look forward to literary discussions, children's workshops, theatrical performances and live cooking demonstrations.

New attractions include Poets' Corner, where personal stories will be turned into poems in Arabic and English, and Future Hands District - an interactive space introducing children to different professions. The programme will also feature 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries.

Free shuttle buses, more parking announced for Sharjah book fair 2026 Going to Sharjah book fair? Your stories could become poetry in Arabic, English Audiobooks, kids' publishing take centre stage at Sharjah International Book Fair 2026