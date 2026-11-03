Adnoc, Global Energy Giants Strengthen Partnerships To Secure Future Supplies

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Energy companies must prepare for continued market disruptions and build greater resilience into their operations, a senior ADNOC executive said at Adipec 2026, as industry leaders highlighted the importance of long-term partnerships and diversified supply routes in maintaining global energy security.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Upstream at Adnoc, said the company had drawn important lessons from the challenges facing the energy sector this year, particularly the need to protect employees, maintain customer relationships and ensure operational continuity.

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Speaking during a panel titled“Abu Dhabi as the Destination for International Energy Investment: Partnering Across Oil and Gas”, Al Kaabi said energy companies needed to prepare their systems for unexpected disruptions rather than focus solely on maximising operational efficiency.

The discussion brought together Emma Delaney, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, and Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX, and was moderated by John Defterios, Chairman of MENA APco and board member of SEforALL.

Adnoc prioritises safety and supply continuity

Al Kaabi said the safety of employees and operational sites had remained Adnoc's first priority during the recent disruptions.

He highlighted the importance of the company's long-term infrastructure investments and partnerships in supporting its ability to respond to challenging market conditions.

According to Al Kaabi, Adnoc worked closely with customers and international partners across different markets to maintain commercial relationships and respond to supply challenges.

He said the company continued to pursue long-term investment and resource development despite the disruptions, reflecting confidence in future global energy demand.

Energy companies rethink operational resilience

Al Kaabi said the energy industry needed to rethink how it designs operations, with greater emphasis on resilience and the ability to respond to unexpected events.

Rather than focusing exclusively on efficiency and maximising asset utilisation, companies should consider alternative operating arrangements and backup capabilities.

He said recent disruptions demonstrated the importance of preparing for a range of scenarios and ensuring energy systems could continue operating under pressure.

Omv highlights business continuity and trust

Emma Delaney, chairman of OMV, said, said long-term partnerships were built on shared objectives, trust and the ability to work together during difficult periods.

She highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness, business continuity planning and developing alternative solutions when established operations face disruption.

Delaney also stressed the value of cooperation between companies, including technology sharing and operational expertise, in maintaining business resilience.

She said partnerships needed to deliver benefits beyond financial investment, including access to technology, specialised products and international markets.

Japan stresses diversification without abandoning UAE partnerships

Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of Inpex, said recent disruptions had reinforced the importance of diversifying energy supply routes for countries heavily dependent on imported energy.

He highlighted Japan's longstanding energy relationship with the UAE, describing it as an important foundation for future cooperation.

Ueda said diversification should not be viewed as moving away from established suppliers such as the UAE, but rather as reducing exposure to individual transport routes and strengthening overall energy security.

He also emphasised the importance of trust, cultural understanding and people-to-people relationships in maintaining successful international partnerships.

Shipping costs add pressure

During the discussion, moderator John Defterios highlighted the sharp rise in energy transportation costs following regional disruptions.

He referred to remarks by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, that shipping and logistics costs had increased from less than 5 per cent to more than 30 per cent of the cost of a barrel.

The discussion highlighted the growing importance of maintaining alternative supply routes and strengthening energy infrastructure.

AI to reshape energy operations

Al Kaabi also discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence in improving operational efficiency and supporting decision-making across the energy industry.

He highlighted opportunities to use AI in subsurface analysis, well management and production operations, as well as in optimising industrial processes.

The discussion followed ADNOC's announcement of a partnership with OpenAI and G42 to expand the use of advanced artificial intelligence across its operations.

Executives said technology, operational expertise and long-term cooperation would remain important as energy companies prepare for future demand and changing market conditions.

The panel concluded that successful international partnerships would increasingly depend on their ability to combine capital, technology, operational

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