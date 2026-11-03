Dubai's IPO Pipeline 'Looking Good' Across Multiple Sectors, Dubai Exchange Chief Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's initial public offering (IPO) pipeline is“looking good” despite only one offering having hit the market so far this year, said Hamed Ali, CEO of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai.

“The pipeline is looking good across a number of different sectors,” Ali said at the Dubai Fintech Summit on Tuesday.

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The Dubai bourse, he added, is working to bring more issuers to the market. "When we look at the growth of the market, one is IPOs and the second is post-IPO,” Ali explained.

In 2024, three companies went public on the DFM, raising Dh10.48 billion in capital. The latest company to list on the stock exchange is DIP Holding, which became the first IPO this year. The offering is expected to raise between Dh1.9 billion and Dh2 billion, depending on the final offer price.

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The Dubai Fintech Summit 2026 is one of the region's largest fintech events, organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as the flagship event of Dubai Future Finance Week. It brought together global financial leaders, regulators, investors, banks and technology innovators to discuss AI in finance, digital assets, payments, WealthTech, sustainability and the future of financial services.

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