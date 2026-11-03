Nearly 8.4 Million Ticket Requests For India-Pakistan 2027 World Cup Clash

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Nearly 8.4 million ticket applications have been received for India and Pakistan's group-stage clash at next year's Men's Cricket World Cup, organisers said on Monday.

The arch-rivals are set to clash in Johannesburg at The Wanderers on October 10, 2027. The final, hosted at the same 34,000-seat venue, trails close behind with almost eight million ticket requests.

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Nearly three million fans from 193 countries have applied for tickets in the ballot window, which remains open until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

More than 120 million total ticket requests have been received for the 14-team showcase that runs October 2 to November 21.

“The response to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 has been outstanding. This level of demand reflects the global appeal of the tournament and the significance of bringing the Men's Cricket World Cup back to Africa for the first time in 24 years," said Gaurav Saxena, ICC General Manager – Events and Cricket Operations.

"The strong interest across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia proves the scale of the opportunity to deliver a world-class event that connects fans across the continent and around the world.

“With just 19 days remaining before the ballot closes on 21 November, we encourage fans who have not yet registered to do so and secure their opportunity to be part of this historic edition of the tournament.”

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 LOC CEO, Qondisa Ngwenya, said:“The extraordinary demand for tickets is a powerful indication of the excitement surrounding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 and the opportunity it presents for South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With just under 15 million ticket applications from across Africa, alongside strong interest from fans around the world, the tournament is already bringing people together in anticipation of what will be an unforgettable event for our region."

The World Cup returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years. Fifty-seven matches will be played across 12 venues in October and November 2027, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia joining hands to host a world-class and historic tournament for the African continent, with a focus on making it as accessible as possible to all who want to be part of the spectacle.

Namibia will stage Men's Cricket World Cup matches for the first time, with Zimbabwe showcasing its new stadium at Victoria Falls. The tournament is calling on all visitors to come for the cricket and stay for the culture, an invitation that spotlights the rich cultural basin that Southern Africa is.

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