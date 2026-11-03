Ottoman And Anatolian Bridal Traditions Showcased At Abu Dhabi Exhibition

From embroidered wedding dresses to traditional jewellery and bridal chests, a recent exhibition in Abu Dhabi gave visitors a look at centuries of Ottoman and Anatolian wedding traditions.

Titled Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Trousseaus, the exhibition was held at Manarat Al Saadiyat during October 18-26, bringing together traditional garments, accessories and household objects associated with marriage preparations.

The exhibition explored the tradition of preparing a bridal trousseau, a collection of clothing, jewellery and household items gathered for a bride before her wedding.

These items were often handmade by women in the family, with embroidery and other skills passed down from one generation to the next.

Among the pieces on display were traditional three-skirt robes, known as üç etek, embroidered ceremonial garments called bindallı, and a silk gown representing one of Anatolia's early white bridal dresses.

Visitors could also explore silver jewellery, embroidered purses, decorative belts and bridal accessories, alongside traditional household objects.

The exhibition went beyond wedding clothing, exploring customs such as henna nights, bridal hammams, wedding processions and Turkish coffee ceremonies.

Items including embroidered towels, copper hammam bowls, porcelain coffee cups and decorative textiles offered a closer look at how these traditions formed part of everyday life.

Another highlight was the display of Ottoman court garments and traditional wooden bridal chests, which were used to store items prepared for marriage.

The exhibition was organised under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and brought together collections from Türkiye's Olgunlaşma Institutes.

It was held in cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency and hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

Following earlier presentations in New York and St Petersburg, the Abu Dhabi exhibition marked another opportunity to introduce Turkish wedding traditions to an international audience.

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