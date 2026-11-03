Not Accused In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case, Summoned Solely As Witness: Nora Fatehi's Legal Team

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Economic Offences Wing of India matter concerning Sukesh Chandrashekhar was listed on Monday before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness.

Her advocates appeared before the court and submitted that she had received the summons at very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments.

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An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to November 6, 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.

Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court.

The court on Monday issued fresh summons to Fatehi to appear as a prosecution witness for evidence. She is a witness in an extortion case linked with the alleged conman Chandrasekhar.

Special Judge Gagandeep Singh issued fresh summons to Fatehi.

The court has directed her to appear on November 6.

During the hearing, Delhi police informed the court that Fatehi was summoned, but they have no information on whether she is coming or not. Her counsel appeared and moved a plea seeking exemption.

The Court pulled up the counsel and said that she is a witness and was supposed to be here.“Her conduct is not up to the mark. Don't take the court for granted, " the court stated.

The court asked the counsel when she was summoned. He replied that she was informed on October 29.

The case relates to allegations that Chandrashekhar, while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around Rs 2 billion from Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of the Indian pharma firm Ranbaxy, during 2020-21.

He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money.

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