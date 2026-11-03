Moci Signs Agreement With Qatar Post To Enhance Investor Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Post, under which Qatar Post has been authorized to provide business licensing services through the Ministry's Single Window Platform.

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Saleh Abdullah Al-Mana, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with a number of senior Ministry officials, as well as Hassan Jassim Al-Sayed, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Post, and several company officials.

The agreement comes as part of ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Post to strengthen integration between the two entities and enhance the services provided to investors and entrepreneurs.

By leveraging Qatar Post's postal and logistics solutions and services, the partnership aims to streamline procedures, improve service efficiency, and enhance the customer experience.

The agreement was signed by Mubarak Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi, Director of the Single Window Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Hamad Mohammed Al-Fuhaida, Chief Executive Officer of Postal Operations at Qatar Post.

Under the agreement, Qatar Post will enable its customers, including investors, entrepreneurs, and private sector businesses, to apply for business licensing and establishment services directly through the Single Window Platform, in accordance with applicable laws and procedures. The service will help accelerate business establishment procedures, simplify the investor journey, and improve service quality through a more efficient and integrated digital experience, supporting digital transformation efforts and enhancing the business environment in the State of Qatar.

On this occasion, Mubarak Abdulrahman Al-Khulaifi, Director of the Single Window Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated that the agreement with Qatar Post forms part of a series of cooperation agreements concluded by the Ministry with various entities operating in the State of Qatar. These agreements aim to facilitate procedures for investors and provide high-quality services to the business sector, supporting private sector growth and responding to investors' needs.

Al-Khulaifi added that the agreement will further strengthen the position of the Single Window Platform as the Government's primary gateway for establishing and conducting business in the State of Qatar. It will also enhance cooperation and partnerships with various entities across the country, supporting the simplification and streamlining of procedures, the development of the investment environment, and the growth of the business sector. These efforts will contribute to the diversification, competitiveness, and sustainability of the national economy while fostering a more flexible and efficient business environment, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision

2030.

For his part, Hamad Mohammed Al-Fuhaida, Chief Executive Officer of Postal Operations at Qatar Post, affirmed that the agreement reflects Qatar Post's commitment to developing its services and strengthening cooperation with government entities to facilitate procedures and meet the needs of investors and entrepreneurs.

He added that enabling customers to apply for business licensing and establishment services through the Single Window Platform, by leveraging Qatar Post's network and operational expertise, will provide a more convenient and efficient experience for customers, while supporting digital transformation efforts and the continued development of the business environment in the State of Qatar.