QC Marks Qatar Sustainability Week With Eco-Friendly Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) organised a series of green initiatives yesterday, as part of Qatar Sustainability Week. The programme included a specialised seminar, a seedling-planting activity, and an initiative to replace plastic water bottles in its premises with eco-friendly glass alternatives.

The activities were inaugurated by Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, who underscored that sustainability has evolved into a vital economic and developmental necessity. He noted that sustainability is a core pillar for building a diversified, efficient economy that balances economic growth, the preservation of natural resources, and the rights of future generations, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He emphasised that the private sector remains a key partner in advancing sustainable economic development through responsible practices, resource rationalisation, and strong governance.

Al Mansori also reaffirmed that Qatar Chamber attaches great importance to sustainability as an integral part of its social and institutional responsibility. He highlighted the Chamber's commitment to promoting a culture of social responsibility through conferences, seminars, training and capacity-building programmes, raising awareness of international standards, and encouraging companies to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their strategic practices.

The seminar featured presentations by Mr. Abdulrahman Tareq Abdulrahman, representing the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change; Dr. Ahmed Khalifa, representing the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University; Dr. Ali Al Ibrahim, representing the Regional Network for Social Responsibility; and Dr. Jalal Qannas of Qatar University, who is also a research collaborator with Anerka Consulting.

Speaking at the seminar, Abdulrahman Tareq Abdulrahman highlighted the Ministry's ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability as a daily practice. He outlined key initiatives aimed at raising public awareness around resource conservation, waste reduction, and pollution control, adding that the Ministry continuously conducts research to evaluate sustainability standards and publish educational resources across the community.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Khalifa highlighted economic and technological solutions for carbon reduction, outlining Qatar University's five core sustainability pillars: campus eco-efficiency and resource monitoring, academic integration of sustainability economics, targeted research centre initiatives, driving innovation, and fostering business community partnerships to support sustainable development.

In turn, Dr. Ali Al Ibrahim highlighted the role of organisations in driving sustainable development, noting that the Regional Network for Social Responsibility works to advance corporate social responsibility (CSR) across business, government, and civil society sectors.

He added that the Network aligns its work directly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030), citing key initiatives such as the International Ambassadors for Social Responsibility Programme and the UN Commissioner Programme to promote global sustainability targets.