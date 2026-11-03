Aamal Announces Exclusive Agreement Between Aamal Medical And Leo Cancer Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company, one of Qatar's leading diversified companies, announces that its subsidiary, Aamal Medical, a leading medical equipment supplier in Qatar, has signed a representation agreement with Leo Cancer Care, a pioneer in upright radiotherapy solutions, appointing Aamal Medical as the exclusive distributor of its technologies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

With more than 50 years of experience supplying medical equipment to Qatar's healthcare sector, Aamal Medical will represent Leo Cancer Care's innovative upright radiotherapy systems. The agreement expands Aamal Medical's portfolio of specialized healthcare technologies and supports Aamal's strategy to develop its healthcare business through partnerships with international innovators.

Leo Cancer Care's technology offers an alternative approach to radiotherapy by positioning patients upright while keeping the treatment beam fixed. Its Marie solution for particle therapy has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE marking and has been used to deliver its first patient treatments.

Gokhan Ozkan, General Manager of Aamal Medical, commented:“We are pleased to partner with Leo Cancer Care to bring its innovative upright radiotherapy technologies to our markets. Aamal Medical has long supported national institutions in Qatar in their efforts to reduce the burden of cancer. Upright treatment options have the potential to improve access to radiotherapy while making the treatment experience more patient-centred and humane. This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping healthcare institutions with advanced solutions. By combining our longstanding market experience and relationships with Leo Cancer Care's technological expertise, we will strengthen our oncology offering and create new opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Miha Ulcar, Director of Sales EMEA at Leo Cancer Care, commented:“We are excited to partner with Aamal Medical, whose longstanding reputation and reach within Qatar's healthcare sector will be invaluable as we introduce our upright radiotherapy solutions to the region.”