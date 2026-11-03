Qatarenergy Extends Al-Attiyah Foundation Membership, Reinforcing Support For Energy Dialogue And Research

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Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has reaffirmed its support for research, knowledge sharing and informed dialogue on the challenges shaping the global energy industry and sustainable development by extending its membership of the Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development.

The agreement was signed at QatarEnergy's headquarters in Doha by HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, the Chairman of the Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Foundation's Board of Trustees.

The extension will support the Foundation's work in bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and international experts to examine developments across energy markets, technology and sustainability. Through its research publications, CEO Roundtables, webinars and podcasts, the Foundation provides a platform for exchanging expertise and exploring practical responses to shared challenges.

Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah said:“We greatly value QatarEnergy's continued membership and support for the Foundation. Its experience and perspective enrich our discussions and strengthen our ability to connect research with the priorities facing the energy industry.“This agreement also carries special significance as we continue to build on my father's legacy. He believed deeply in the value of dialogue, cooperation and sharing knowledge. With the support of our members, we will carry these principles forward and further develop the Foundation's contribution to energy and sustainable development.”

The Foundation's member organisations play an important role in supporting its programme of activities, contributing industry knowledge and encouraging exchanges between business leaders, researchers and policymakers.

The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing knowledge and dialogue on energy and sustainability. Its work builds on the legacy of its late founder HE Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah and his contribution to Qatar's energy industry and international cooperation.