Thousands Of Cambodians Remain Displaced Amid Border Dispute with Thailand
(MENAFN) Nearly 8,000 Cambodian civilians are still unable to return to their homes along the Thai border more than 10 months after a ceasefire was reached, with Cambodia accusing Thai forces of obstructing their return, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry reported that 7,873 people from 1,869 families remain displaced near the Boeung Trakuon checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province. The group includes 1,847 children, according to reports.
The announcement coincided with a visit by the ASEAN Observer Team to the area on Tuesday to examine conditions along the contested border.
Cambodian authorities alleged that Thai forces had strengthened their presence in the area since the truce took effect by putting up razor wire, digging trenches, building fortifications and damaging civilian property.
Phnom Penh accused Bangkok of maintaining control over Cambodian territory and reiterated its opposition to any attempt to alter internationally recognized borders through the use of force.
Thailand has rejected comparable accusations, maintaining that the barriers were installed for security purposes in areas it considers part of its territory rather than as an effort to change the border.
Thai Defense Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen said Monday that the territorial disagreement had yet to be resolved, while discussions between military officials from both countries remained ongoing, according to reports.
Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire on Dec. 27, 2025, following deadly clashes along their shared border. However, competing territorial claims and disagreements over the positioning of troops have continued to affect relations between the neighboring countries.
The ministry reported that 7,873 people from 1,869 families remain displaced near the Boeung Trakuon checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province. The group includes 1,847 children, according to reports.
The announcement coincided with a visit by the ASEAN Observer Team to the area on Tuesday to examine conditions along the contested border.
Cambodian authorities alleged that Thai forces had strengthened their presence in the area since the truce took effect by putting up razor wire, digging trenches, building fortifications and damaging civilian property.
Phnom Penh accused Bangkok of maintaining control over Cambodian territory and reiterated its opposition to any attempt to alter internationally recognized borders through the use of force.
Thailand has rejected comparable accusations, maintaining that the barriers were installed for security purposes in areas it considers part of its territory rather than as an effort to change the border.
Thai Defense Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen said Monday that the territorial disagreement had yet to be resolved, while discussions between military officials from both countries remained ongoing, according to reports.
Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire on Dec. 27, 2025, following deadly clashes along their shared border. However, competing territorial claims and disagreements over the positioning of troops have continued to affect relations between the neighboring countries.
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