Global LNG Supply Losses Could Reach 150 Bcm By 2030 - IEA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Total global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply losses in 2026–2030 could amount to about 150 billion cubic meters due to short-term supply disruptions and the medium-term consequences of damage to gas infrastructure in the Middle East.

According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Global Gas Security Review 2026, these losses are due to the combined impact of current supply disruptions and damage to gas infrastructure, including the Ras Laffan complex in Qatar, which is the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility.

"LNG losses resulting from the conflict in the Middle East are equivalent to 15% of new global LNG production capacity scheduled to come online between 2026 and 2030.

Since the impact on supply growth will be concentrated mainly in 2026 and 2027, the situation in global gas markets may remain tighter than previously anticipated. The expected easing of the situation due to a new wave of LNG supplies may be delayed.

At the same time, recently approved natural gas liquefaction projects are expected to increase global supply in the second half of this decade.

As of March 2026, four major natural gas liquefaction projects have reached a final investment decision. All of them are located in North America,” the agency's report states.

In addition, the report notes that the implementation of the second phase of the CP2 project will increase the facility's peak production capacity to 40 billion cubic meters per year. Commercial operation is expected to begin in the second half of 2030.

“The first floating LNG production vessel under the Delfin LNG project, with a capacity of 6 billion cubic meters per year, is expected to begin operations in 2030. The launch of the Commonwealth LNG project, with a capacity of 13 billion cubic meters per year, is scheduled for the same year.

The LNG Canada Phase 2 project, with a capacity of 19 billion cubic meters per year, reached a final investment decision in September 2026. It is expected to come online in the early 2030s.

The implementation of new LNG export projects may, over time, contribute to greater security of natural gas supplies and greater affordability," the IEA reports.