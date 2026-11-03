Lleida Invoices 4,902 Customers In The Third Quarter, Up 44%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September marks the company's highest monthly customer count on record; invoices issued rise 29%

Madrid, November 3, 2026.- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) invoiced 4,902 customers in the third quarter of 2026, up 44% from 3,409 in the same period of 2025 and the highest figure in its quarterly series, which began in 2020.

Of these, 4,586 are identified unique customers, up 40% on a year earlier, and 316 are walk-in customers, end users who use the service without identifying themselves, more than double the 140 recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

The company issued 7,947 invoices in the quarter, up 29%.

The figure reflects Lleida.net's change of business model, as it builds a portfolio of thousands of end customers for registered electronic notification, registered electronic contracting and signature alongside its wholesale business.

Customer base performance

Compared with the third quarter of 2024, the last before MASC came into force, the unique customer base has grown 2.2-fold, from 2,106.

The third quarter, which includes the summer months, exceeds the second quarter of 2026 (4,163) by 10% and becomes the best quarter in the series.

September, with 2,656 customers invoiced, was the month with the most customers in the company's history.

The MASC effect

Organic Law 1/2025, in force since April 3, 2025, requires proof of an attempt at out-of-court dispute resolution (MASC) before filing civil and commercial lawsuits.

Lleida.net's registered email is the service law firms and companies use to prove that attempt. Provincial Courts (Audiencias Provinciales) such as those of Navarra, Gipuzkoa and Ourense have ruled, in final judgments, that the company's registered email is a reliable means of proof equivalent to burofax.

Growth across the portfolio

Third-quarter results, published on October 29, show the same trend in sales by business line: Registered Electronic Notification grew 16% to EUR 655,000, and Other SaaS 66% to EUR 618,000, in both cases the highest third-quarter figure since 2020.

End users are gaining weight in two ways: walk-in customers have doubled in one year, and many end users identify themselves to obtain an invoice, which means they now count among the company's unique customers.

“We invoiced 4,902 customers in a quarter, 44% more than a year ago, and September was the best month in our history by number of customers. MASC brought in the law firms in 2025; in 2026 growth continues and reaches our entire product portfolio,” said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net.

“Thousands of end customers who notify, contract and sign with us. That is the model, and it grows every quarter,” he added.

Third-quarter results

On October 29, Lleida.net published its results for the third quarter of 2026: sales of EUR 4.666 million, up 6%; EBITDA of EUR 882,000, up 10%; and profit before tax of EUR 213,000, up 15%.

Net financial debt fell 9% in the quarter to EUR 4.657 million, 1.41 times EBITDA.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of registered notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in more than 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

SAFE HARBOR

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