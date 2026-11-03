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Total Voting Rights


Date: 2026-11-03 04:31:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 3 November 2026 – Endeavour Mining Plc (LEI: 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07, LSE: EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (“FCA's”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 30 October 2026, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 241,625,722 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. There were no ordinary shares held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 241,625,722.

The total number of voting rights set out in this announcement includes 200,005 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each which will be cancelled in accordance with the ongoing share buyback programme of the Company.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jack Garman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 203 011 2723
...		 Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 207 404 5959
...

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit

Attachment

  • 2026.11.03 TVR as of 30 October 2026

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111907284


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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