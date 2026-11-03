Total Voting Rights
| Jack Garman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 203 011 2723
...
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 207 404 5959
...
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit
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2026.11.03 TVR as of 30 October 2026
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