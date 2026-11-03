Total Voting Rights

London, 3 November 2026 – Endeavour Mining Plc (LEI: 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07, LSE: EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (“FCA's”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 30 October 2026, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 241,625,722 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. There were no ordinary shares held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 241,625,722.

The total number of voting rights set out in this announcement includes 200,005 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each which will be cancelled in accordance with the ongoing share buyback programme of the Company.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

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