The ProFun Academy Becomes a Certified Autism CenterTM, Advancing Inclusion Across the Visitor Attractions Industry

- Ryan Phillips, the General Manager

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, November 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ) proudly announces that the ProFun Academy has earned the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation. This milestone recognizes the Academy's commitment to fostering an inclusive, welcoming and sensory-aware learning environment in which autistic and sensory-sensitive learners, clients and visitors can feel understood, supported and comfortable.

To earn the certification, the ProFun Academy met IBCCES requirements, including completing specialized training by at least 80% of client-facing staff and committing to ongoing professional development throughout the certification term. The training equips staff with practical, evidence-based strategies related to autism and neurodiversity, communication, behavioral support, sensory needs, accessibility and inclusive service delivery.

The CAC is a specialized organization-level certification designed to help organizations create welcoming, informed and accessible environments for the individuals they serve.

“Creating more inclusive visitor experiences begins with understanding the people we serve. Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM reflects the ProFun Academy's commitment to strengthening awareness, knowledge, and practical capability around autism and sensory needs. Through education and training, we can help professionals across the visitor attractions industry feel better prepared to welcome and support every guest,” says Ryan Phillips, General Manager of the ProFun Academy.

With offices in Los Angeles, USA and Riyadh, KSA, ProFun delivers professional training and development programs for frontline teams, managers and senior leaders across every department of the visitor attractions industry. ProFun has delivered award-winning training for more than 45 years, with programs focused on strengthening guest experience, operations, safety, service and profitability. Its training is designed by experienced attractions operators, grounded in industry best practices. ProFun offers certification programs as well as bespoke program design and delivery to address all attraction typologies and the individual needs of each organization.

The CAC certification process focused on the ProFun Academy's internal team, facilities and operations. Through this process, Academy staff have strengthened their understanding of autism and sensory needs and developed practical strategies to support clear communication, individualized assistance and inclusive participation within the Academy's own learning and service environment.

“The ProFun Academy's achievement of the Certified Autism CenterTM designation reflects meaningful leadership and a clear commitment to creating an inclusive learning and service environment,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and board chairman.“By investing in evidence-based staff training and continuous improvement, the Academy is strengthening its internal operations and equipping its team to better welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive learners, clients and visitors.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, ProFun Academy is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps individuals and families identify organizations that have completed IBCCES certification requirements.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About ProFun

ProFun is the world leader - and the only firm of its kind - dedicated exclusively to operations advisory, training and management for the attractions industry. Since 1980, we have advised on, trained for, and managed projects on every continent. Our work spans more than 500 projects across 50 countries - a record unmatched in the attractions industry, and we've had the pleasure of serving some of the world's most iconic destinations. From theme parks to museums, and brand centers to world expos, we ensure that every project is commercially viable, operationally resilient, and built to last.

Media and Certification Contact

Maen Mousa

Marketing & Communications

ProFun

RRMA4936, 4936 Anas Ibn Malik

7336 Al Malqa Dist.

Riyadh 13525, Saudi Arabia

Email:...

Website:

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.



Myron Pincomb

IBCCES

+ 1 904 608 0493

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