Wilderness Medicine Pioneer SOLO Schools Celebrates 50 Years Of Saving Lives

Dr. Frank Hubbell and Lee Frizzell, Co-Founders and Owners

Teaching methods emphasize experiential education and hands-on training.

A pioneer in wilderness medicine education.

SOLO Schools has been a world leader in wilderness, disaster, and emergency medical education for 50 years.

CONWAY, NH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOLO Schools, a pioneer in wilderness medicine education, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The milestone marks half a century of transforming emergency medical education, with the organization having trained hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. SOLO's purpose is to empower students with lifesaving knowledge and hands-on skills through innovative, experience-driven education.Co-founders and owners, Dr. Frank Hubbell and Lee Frizzell, established the school in 1976, the same year they married, on family land in New Hampshire's White Mountains. What began as a small operation has evolved into an international operation, offering courses across multiple continents.Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities, SOLO Schools developed three core programs that have been adopted by organizations worldwide: Wilderness First Aid (two days), Wilderness First Responder (eight to ten days), and Wilderness EMT (four weeks). These courses address medical emergencies in remote settings where standard urban emergency protocols prove inadequate.The school's teaching methods emphasize experiential education and hands-on training. SOLO's instructors are active team members who serve on mountain rescue teams, emergency medical services, and disaster medicine response. SOLO Courses are also taught at more than 300 Colleges and Universities across the USA.SOLO's Core ValuesAt SOLO, we are committed to helping others and promoting well-being. At SOLO, we foster a respectful and supportive learning and work environment. At SOLO, we strive to enhance safety, preparedness, and resilience in communities worldwide.Who are SOLO courses for?For Everyone: Anyone responsible for outdoor groups; Outdoor educators, teachers, and field trip leaders; Search and rescue volunteers; Park staff, trail crews, and conservation crews; Guides and trip leaders; Camp staff, counselors, and directors; Anyone who spends time where EMS response is delayed; Anyone who wants to learn the skills when help is not nearby or not immediate.SOLO maintains a campus in Conway, New Hampshire, featuring a three-story classroom building, dormitory, administrative offices, and a commercial kitchen. The campus includes hundreds of acres located close to the White Mountain National Forest. All of SOLO's buildings are uniquely designed and hand-built by Frank and Lee to fit the surrounding environment. SOLO has provided training throughout the world on all seven continents.Frizzell serves on the Wilderness Medicine Education Collaborative, a committee of leading wilderness medicine organizations that develops standards for wilderness medical education. Dr. Hubbell continues to serve on the state Emergency Medical Services (EMS) medical control board while actively teaching and practicing medicine."We feel that everyone needs some level of wilderness medical education, whether it's just a two-day course or longer," Dr. Hubbell says.“The greatest gift you can give to yourself or others is to learn how to learn to be prepared with wilderness medical skills.”About SOLO SchoolsSOLO Schools has been a world leader in wilderness, disaster, and emergency medical education for 50 years. It offers more than 900 courses to over 10,000 students in more than 400 locations each year. SOLO has provided medical education and training to more than 500,000 people worldwide. The co-founders and owners, Dr. Frank Hubbell and Lee Frizzell, continue to lead the company, actively contributing to medical research, course development, and teaching, supported by a highly dedicated and skilled staff.

The Executive Insight on behalf of SOLO Schools

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Wilderness Medicine Pioneer SOLO Schools Celebrates 50 Years of Saving Lives News Provided By The Executive Insight November 03, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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