FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY FEATURE“500 FIREFLIES”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dramedy 500 FIREFLIES -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on November 3, 2026

Dramedy Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting on November 3, 2026

- Filmmaker Lysandra Petersson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the dramedy 500 FIREFLIES -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on November 3, 2026.

In 1995, single father Daniel moves his daughter, June, back to his rural hometown for the summer, only to find a community crippled by economic depression and youthful exodus. When his estranged father, Oscar, promises a critical loan on one condition-catching five hundred fireflies-Daniel is forced to confront his own pride. He embarks on the impractical quest, which brings him closer to his neighbor, Miriam, but strains his relationship with June. If Daniel can put his life back together, there might still be hope for the struggling town. A story of fresh starts, 500 FIREFLIES explores themes of community, family, and forgiveness.

Directed by Lysandra Petersson and written by Petersson and Zan Gillies, 500 FIREFLIES was produced by Petersson, Gillies and Zach Laliberte. Featured actors include: Brian Villalobos ('Daniel'), Brett Cooper ('June') and Richard Riehle ('Oscar').

“I wrote 500 FIREFLIES both as a rumination on my upbringing in the rural South in the mid-1990s, and as a coming-home piece in mid-life, as I prepared to move back to Virginia after ten years in L.A.,” said filmmaker Lysandra Petersson.“500 FIREFLIES is a movie that dwells in place with curiosity and affection, letting characters talk and argue amongst themselves, grappling with those big questions: What do we do about the deep personal rifts that political disagreement can cause? How do we build a good society? How do we continue to consider each other human amid extreme division? We think it's not only possible, but essential, that we maintain relationships despite even the profoundest disagreements. In Mt Belle anyway, it's possible.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire 500 FIREFLIES directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

500 FIREFLIES website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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Official FDM Trailer - 500 FIREFLIES (2026)

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FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY FEATURE“500 FIREFLIES” News Provided By Allen Media Group November 03, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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