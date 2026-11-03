U-Blox Introduces The ALMA-W1, A Compact Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi 6/6E Module Series For Iot Devices

MENAFN - EQS Group) ALMA-W1 is a module product line with Nordic Semiconductor's nRF71 series, flexible antenna and memory options, Edge AI capabilities, and u-connectXpress software to accelerate time-to-market for multiple applications.

Thalwil, Switzerland - November 3, 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the ALMA-W1 module series. The compact series features Wi-Fi 6/6E and is based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF7120 and nRF7120E System-on-Chips. Designed for battery-driven and size-constrained connected products, ALMA-W1 combines market-leading low-power Wi‐Fi, Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4 radios. With extensive configuration options and a choice of wireless MCU or network processor operation with u-connectXpress software, ALMA-W1 provides the flexibility to adapt to a wide range of product requirements and design goals.

ALMA-W1 addresses growing demand for low-power wireless connectivity that is easier to integrate without the complexity of a chip-down design. The module family is intended for global industrial and consumer markets, giving developers a compact, cost-efficient path to Wi-Fi 6/6E while retaining flexibility in antenna selection, memory, frequency bands, software architecture, and end-product design. It also extends the u-blox short-range portfolio into the Nordic Wi-Fi ecosystem, combining Nordic Semiconductor technology and software with u-blox module, integration, and certification expertise.

Built for low-power, connected products

ALMA-W1 is designed for applications where battery life, compact size, reliable wireless connectivity, and fast integration are critical. The embedded-antenna variants measure 10.4 x 14.3 mm, while external-antenna variants are listed at 10.4 x 11.2 x 1.9 mm. ALMA-W1 variants include dual-band and tri-band Wi-Fi, internal or external antenna options, wireless MCU and network processor versions, and optional additional flash memory.

Applicable applications include:



Healthcare and medical equipment requiring low power, compact design, and strong security

Smart home and access control products, including battery-operated connected devices

Industrial automation, asset tracking, aftermarket telematics, and smart city applications UAVs, robotics, and high-precision agriculture requiring responsive local processing

Flexible architecture and advanced wireless capabilities

The ALMA-W1 series combines Wi-Fi 6/6E with Bluetooth LE and is designed to support the latest Bluetooth features, including Channel Sounding. Key capabilities include:



Dual-band or tri-band Wi-Fi with internal PCB trace or external antenna options

Wireless MCU operation for advanced customization or network processor operation with u-connectXpress for accelerated time to market

Optional extended flash memory, 63 configurable GPIOs, and multiple peripheral interfaces

Next-generation security, allowing to meet and exceed the increasing market expectations

A dedicated Axon Neural Processing Unit on relevant versions for low-latency Edge AI ALMA form-factor for easy migration between generations and technologies

For customers choosing network processor operation, u-connectXpress provides pre-flashed, AT-command-based wireless connectivity software including the Wi-Fi driver, Bluetooth stack, communication protocols, and security libraries. This reduces the effort to integrate wireless technology into the core of the end product, helping lower development effort and shortened time-to-market. The ALMA-W1 is also globally certified, supporting faster and less complex worldwide deployments.

Edge AI with ultra-low power connectivity

As connected devices require faster response times and more local intelligence, the ALMA‐W1 is designed to support edge processing without relying solely on cloud-based systems. Relevant versions feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for low-latency Edge AI use cases potentially delivering speed gains of up to 15 times faster and more energy efficient than running the same workloads on the CPU.

Kjetil Holstad, Executive Vice President Wi-Fi Business Unit at Nordic Semiconductor, said:

Availability

The u-blox ALMA-W1 series will be showcased at electronica 2026. Initial samples are available to selected customers, with the sampling program set to expand shortly. For further information, including technical documentation, please visit: ubx/alma-w1