INSTANT GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

International Investors focus Germany – Shell Companies Offer Fast Track to the Capital Market

03.11.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

International Investors focus Germany – Shell Companies Offer Fast Track to the Capital Market INSTANT GROUP AG (ISIN DE0005418404, Primary Market Düsseldorf, stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart) has observed a significant increase in cross-border M&A transactions (Mergers & Acquisitions) involving German target companies in the year to date 2026, together with its strategic partner INSTANT IPO SE, acting as its official capital market partner.

Germany is therefore once again gaining importance as an investment destination. Despite economic challenges, German companies, future-oriented technologies and strategically important key industries are increasingly attracting the attention of international investors. At the same time, interest among private capital providers in European markets is growing. This development underscores the importance of shell companies as a means of establishing an early position in the German capital market and gaining access to its financing and transaction opportunities.

Recent developments confirm the growing momentum. According to the stockmarket oriented newspaper „Börsen-Zeitung“, citing data from Dealogic, 545 cross-border M&A transactions involving German target companies have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The associated transaction volume amounted to USD 103.4 billion. Foreign investors have therefore invested significantly more capital in acquisitions and mergers involving German companies than German investors have invested abroad. Bank of America also considers the German M&A market to be dynamic and sees numerous business opportunities ahead.

At the same time, factors such as economic stability, new investment momentum driven by the expansion of critical infrastructure and the reduction of strategic dependencies are attracting investors. The associated capital requirements primarily affect sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, energy supply and industrial transformation. At the same time, substantial volumes of private capital are available and can increasingly be mobilized for long-term investments.

Shell Companies as a Strategic Gateway to the Capital Market

Against this backdrop, existing stock market access structures and listed shell companies are gaining importance as strategic instruments. They can provide companies and investors with the opportunity to establish an early position in the capital market and prepare for changing market conditions. Compared with building an entirely new stock market presence from scratch, using an existing listed structure offers a significantly faster path to the capital market.

Particularly in an environment where international investors are once again increasingly seeking investment and growth opportunities in Germany, securing suitable capital market structures at an early stage can provide a strategic advantage. Shell companies can serve as a potential starting point for future transactions, corporate development and capital measures.

Seizing Capital Market Opportunities at an Early Stage

INSTANT IPO views the current developments as confirmation that the German capital market is once again attracting greater attention from international investors. The combination of rising investment interest, cross-border M&A activity and increasing financing requirements in strategically important future-oriented industries is creating an environment in which flexible capital market structures are becoming increasingly relevant.

From the company's perspective, the key is therefore to respond to developments not only when specific transaction opportunities arise, but also to establish suitable strategic positions at an early stage. Shell companies represent an important instrument in this regard, enabling companies to take advantage of the prerequisites for future capital market activities.

About Instant IPO

Instant IPO SE is Germany's leading provider of listed companies (shell companies) and, as an official capital market partner, specializes in providing growth companies with flexible and rapid access to the capital market.

Through its website , interested companies can obtain comprehensive information about shell companies from market leader Instant IPO SE, request free information materials or arrange a complimentary information meeting.

About INSTANT GROUP

INSTANT GROUP AG has specialized in capital market transactions for more than 25 years, holds growth-oriented investments and, independently of industry, organizes rapid stock market listings for growth-oriented companies through its strategic cooperation partner INSTANT IPO SE, acting as its official capital market partner.

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INSTANT GROUP AG

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ISIN: DE0005418404

WKN: 541840

Stock Exchanges: Düsseldorf (Primary Market), Open Market Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart 03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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