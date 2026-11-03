End Drug Menace By 2029: MP CM Yadav Tells New Police Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday urged newly commissioned Deputy Superintendents of Police to prioritise real-world problem-solving over social media reels and to eradicate the drug menace in the state by 2029.

Addressing the 44th-45th batch of DSPs at their passing-out parade at the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy parade ground in Bhauri, CM Yadav inspected the parade, took the salute and presented shields and certificates to outstanding trainees.

Forty-eight officers, including 20 women, completed their training. For the first time, the academy trained DSPs from the radio cadre; 22 of the officers have engineering backgrounds.

“In this age of social media, we hope our new officers will solve real problems more than make reels,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Naxalite activities had stalled development in tribal areas, but Madhya Pradesh had eliminated the menace ahead of the stipulated deadline, demonstrating the capabilities of its police force.“After overcoming the challenges of dacoits and Naxalism, you must now wipe out the drug problem by 2029,” he said.

The Chief Minister called on the officers to become“messengers of hope” for the weaker sections of society and to focus on solutions rather than problems.

CM Yadav recalled Madhya Pradesh's success in eliminating dacoit gangs in the Chambal and Rewa regions and in ending Naxalism ahead of schedule under the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the same determination must now be applied to the drug challenge.

The Chief Minister announced development works worth Rs 12 crore at the academy, including the construction of an auditorium, a power sub-station and a one-kilometre approach road.

He also granted out-of-turn promotions to 63 policemen who participated in anti-Naxal operations, praising their courage.

CM Yadav noted that the state government has recruited 17,710 personnel in the police department over the past three years against a target of 22,500 posts and has provided promotions that have boosted morale.

He directed the DGP to take firm action against the illegal liquor mafia across the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated the new officers, saying the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh were placing their trust in them, and wished them a bright future in public service.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said the rising use of drugs among youth is a major challenge.

The state police have launched the“Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori” campaign and, following the call of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Minister, aim to make Madhya Pradesh drug-free by 2029.

Cybercrime is another growing threat; the department has started the“Safe Click” awareness drive and stressed the need for cyber police stations, help desks, forensics and a dedicated helpline.

The DGP urged the new officers to follow standard operating procedures during field operations and give equal importance to their personal safety