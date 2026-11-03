Azizi Developments Acquires AED 2.1 Billion In Construction Assets And Machinery To Strengthen In-House Delivery Capability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has finalized the acquisition of a massive fleet of machinery, industrial equipment, and operational assets valued at AED 2.1 billion. The sweeping procurement covers thousands of assets distributed across its primary operating entities, including Gardenia Contracting, Freesia Electromechanical Works Contracting, Royal Infra Contracting, and Azizi's dedicated manufacturing factories. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Managed by Azizi's Asset, Plant & Stores Department, the investment includes major capital expenditures such as 113 tower cranes, 13 luffing jib cranes, 77 passenger hoists, 229 suspension cradles, 70 heavy transport prime movers, and over 500 passenger buses. By building its own comprehensive plant and machinery (PMV) fleet, Azizi achieves complete operational autonomy, eliminates exposure to third-party rental bottlenecks, and accelerates project delivery speeds. The strategic shift to an owned-asset model has already yielded an over 80% reduction in external trailer rentals through optimized in-house allocation.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“A developer that relies on others for its cranes ultimately relies on others for its promises. With this investment, the machinery that shapes our skyline is now our own, and with it comes full command over the precision, quality and pace of everything we build. Owning the entire chain, from factory floor to finished tower, is what allows us to make every commitment to our investors with complete confidence. Ultimately, this is an investment in our own assets, our people, our delivery promises, and our long-term contribution to the UAE's built environment.”

This forms part of a comprehensive asset expansion strategy, spanning heavy machinery, piling operations, precast concrete capabilities, fit-out, joinery, and aluminum. The newly integrated assets are already actively mobilized across the developer's multi-billion-dollar construction pipeline, directly driving delivery timelines for its residential and mixed-use developments.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah, the largest master community in the emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali, among others.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.