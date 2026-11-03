ICC Rankings: Vaishnavi Sharma Rises 53 Places To 94Th In ODI Bowling After Five-Wicket Haul

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) India's young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma made a significant leap in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings following her impressive performance in the three-match series against Zimbabwe, climbing 53 places to reach 94th position in the bowling charts.

The 20-year-old spinner emerged as the biggest gainer among Indian players after delivering an outstanding performance in the series, particularly in the third and final ODI, where she registered her maiden five-wicket haul in the format.

After picking up four wickets in the second ODI, Vaishnavi continued her impressive run with figures of 5/39 in the series finale. The performance, which came in only her third appearance in the 50-over format, earned her the Player of the Match award and helped India complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Vaishnavi's rise was not the only positive development for India in the bowling rankings, with Sayali Satghare also making notable progress. The pacer climbed 18 places to 85th after an impressive display in the final ODI, where she returned figures of 2/11 in six overs and bowled 30 dot balls.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Kranti Gaud moved up one place to 24th after claiming two wickets in the third ODI.

For Zimbabwe, Nomvelo Sibanda gained two places to reach 60th in the bowling rankings. She made an early impact in the final match by dismissing India's Yastika Bhatia off the first ball of the innings.

In the batting rankings, India opener Pratika Rawal climbed three places to 18th following another consistent performance against Zimbabwe. Rawal registered her third consecutive half-century of the series, continuing her impressive run with the bat.

Fellow opener Shafali Verma also gained ground, moving up eight places to join the 65th after scoring an attacking 51 in the final match.

Zimbabwe's Modester Mupachikwa climbed three places to 36th after scoring 37 in the final ODI, while captain Josephine Nkomo moved up two spots to 49th in the batting rankings.