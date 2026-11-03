Student Protests Disrupt Schools Across France as Demonstrations Loom
(MENAFN) Several high schools and universities across France faced blockades early Tuesday as student groups prepared for nationwide demonstrations expected to draw thousands of participants.
Disruptions continued at educational institutions in Paris, Marseille and Toulouse. In Toulouse, 12 of the city's 13 high schools had been affected by blockades on Monday.
Student organizations in Lille also urged supporters to maintain the mobilization, with a demonstration planned for the afternoon.
The protest campaign, dubbed "Black Tuesday" by high school student groups, was also expected to reach Lyon, where local authorities had authorized a student march.
In Paris, the police prefecture forecast that between 15,000 and 30,000 people could participate in demonstrations following the student organizations' call.
Authorities had prohibited a march planned for Monday from the Pantheon to the vicinity of the Medef headquarters, arguing that the proposed route was "incompatible with the security constraints currently in force."
Organizers subsequently suggested an alternative route linking Porte de Charenton with Porte de Montreuil. However, the revised arrangement was also contested before an administrative court.
Disruptions continued at educational institutions in Paris, Marseille and Toulouse. In Toulouse, 12 of the city's 13 high schools had been affected by blockades on Monday.
Student organizations in Lille also urged supporters to maintain the mobilization, with a demonstration planned for the afternoon.
The protest campaign, dubbed "Black Tuesday" by high school student groups, was also expected to reach Lyon, where local authorities had authorized a student march.
In Paris, the police prefecture forecast that between 15,000 and 30,000 people could participate in demonstrations following the student organizations' call.
Authorities had prohibited a march planned for Monday from the Pantheon to the vicinity of the Medef headquarters, arguing that the proposed route was "incompatible with the security constraints currently in force."
Organizers subsequently suggested an alternative route linking Porte de Charenton with Porte de Montreuil. However, the revised arrangement was also contested before an administrative court.
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