Qatar LNG Armada Grows By Nine In Major Boost

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's seaborne energy lifeline has grown nine hulls stronger. Nakilat has named seven liquefied natural gas carriers and two LPG/ammonia vessels at three South Korean shipyards, adding to the fleet that will carry gas from the North Field expansion to markets around the world.

The christenings at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Samho mark a significant step in the long-term strategy of Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat). That strategy aims to enlarge and diversify its fleet, sharpen its operational edge and underpin sustainable growth.

The new LNG carriers are named Al Ghuwair, Al Jazi, Al Mirzam, Maqdeem, Al Nasraniya, Energy Vigour and Energy Voyager. The LPG/ammonia pair have been christened Energy South and Energy East.

Five of the LNG carriers belong to Nakilat's programme of 25 conventional-size LNG carriers under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean. All 25 will be wholly owned and operated by Nakilat and chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements.

The other two LNG carriers and both LPG/ammonia vessels are part of a separate six-ship newbuild programme at HD Hyundai Samho.

Nakilat chief executive Eng. Abdullah al-Sulaiti said the naming was concrete proof of the company's long-term commitment to fleet expansion.

“We are proud of our partnership with QatarEnergy, through which we aim to deliver added value to the LNG transportation market as an active partner in meeting the requirements of the North Field expansion projects,” he said.“The naming of these nine vessels represents tangible progress in Nakilat's long-term investment in expanding its fleet.”

“By strengthening our LNG transportation capabilities and further diversifying our fleet with LPG/ammonia carriers, we are enhancing our ability to respond to our customers' evolving needs while continuing to support Qatar's position as one of the world's leading producers and exporters of LNG.”

Paying tribute to the three Korean yards, al-Sulaiti described the partnerships as“central to the progress of these programmes”. He thanked the shipyards and Nakilat's project teams for delivering the newbuilds“while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and operational excellence”.

The LNG carriers are designed to move Qatari gas to global markets efficiently and reliably, under the most stringent safety standards. The LPG/ammonia carriers broaden Nakilat's service offering and give it a foothold in a cargo drawing growing interest as the energy transition gathers pace.

Nakilat HD Hyundai Heavy Industries LNG carriers QatarEnergy