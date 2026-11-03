Trump Warns US May “Give Them the Hammer” to Iran as Talks Stall
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revived his threat of military force against Iran on Sunday, signaling that Washington may be forced to “give them the hammer” even as diplomats scramble to head off another round of fighting.
Addressing supporters at a rally in Iowa, Trump cast his restraint as deliberate.
“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Iowa.
“But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” he added.
Trump had earlier told reporters that one or two targets in Iran remained for the US to hit, a remark that points to possible imminent strikes. He singled out Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear site in Isfahan province.
The latest comments land amid murky prospects for negotiations meant to prevent fresh US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The conflict erupted on Feb. 28.
US media reported that Trump spoke Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the talks with Tehran and the prospect of escalating the military campaign.
Citing a news website, reports said Netanyahu was urging an immediate strike after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, while Trump preferred to give diplomacy more time.
Addressing supporters at a rally in Iowa, Trump cast his restraint as deliberate.
“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Iowa.
“But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” he added.
Trump had earlier told reporters that one or two targets in Iran remained for the US to hit, a remark that points to possible imminent strikes. He singled out Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear site in Isfahan province.
The latest comments land amid murky prospects for negotiations meant to prevent fresh US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The conflict erupted on Feb. 28.
US media reported that Trump spoke Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the talks with Tehran and the prospect of escalating the military campaign.
Citing a news website, reports said Netanyahu was urging an immediate strike after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, while Trump preferred to give diplomacy more time.
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