Israeli Attacks Kill Students, Education Workers Across Gaza
(MENAFN) At least 14 school students and eight education employees were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip during October, according to figures released by the Palestinian Education Ministry on Tuesday.
In a statement issued late Monday, the ministry said the students killed ranged in age from 6 to 16.
The education personnel among the victims included four teachers, three employees of the Islamic University who died when the university campus was attacked, and a female academic killed in a strike targeting a residential apartment.
The ministry also recorded injuries among children, school and university students, as well as education workers, during attacks on schools and makeshift classrooms established in tents last month.
“Israeli gunfire toward residential neighborhoods and educational facilities also caused classes to be suspended or delayed at several schools,” it said.
The interruptions affected educational institutions in several locations, including southern parts of Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and areas in the north of the enclave.
“The continued closure of crossings and Israeli blockade has prevented Palestinian students who receive scholarships abroad from traveling, causing some to lose opportunities to continue their studies,” the ministry said.
“Restrictions have also prevented the entry of essential supplies needed by schools and educational institutions, including construction materials to repair damaged facilities, tents for temporary classrooms, school furniture and equipment for vocational education and students with disabilities,” it said.
Fuel shortages have further disrupted education, limiting transportation options for thousands of students traveling to schools and universities. The lack of fuel has also affected electricity generators relied upon by educational institutions.
The ministry urged the international community, UN bodies and humanitarian and human rights organizations to take action to protect students and teachers, stop attacks on educational facilities and facilitate the delivery of supplies required to keep Gaza's education system functioning.
According to Gaza's Government Media Office, Israeli attacks since October 2023 have damaged 95% of schools across the territory.
Figures published by the Education Ministry in July showed that more than 20,051 school-age students and over 532 teachers had been killed between October 2023 and July 2026.
Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli military attacks have continued, killing 1,593 Palestinians and injuring another 5,748, according to the figures cited.
The truce followed two years of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, wounded over 175,000 and destroyed approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure throughout the enclave.
In a statement issued late Monday, the ministry said the students killed ranged in age from 6 to 16.
The education personnel among the victims included four teachers, three employees of the Islamic University who died when the university campus was attacked, and a female academic killed in a strike targeting a residential apartment.
The ministry also recorded injuries among children, school and university students, as well as education workers, during attacks on schools and makeshift classrooms established in tents last month.
“Israeli gunfire toward residential neighborhoods and educational facilities also caused classes to be suspended or delayed at several schools,” it said.
The interruptions affected educational institutions in several locations, including southern parts of Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and areas in the north of the enclave.
“The continued closure of crossings and Israeli blockade has prevented Palestinian students who receive scholarships abroad from traveling, causing some to lose opportunities to continue their studies,” the ministry said.
“Restrictions have also prevented the entry of essential supplies needed by schools and educational institutions, including construction materials to repair damaged facilities, tents for temporary classrooms, school furniture and equipment for vocational education and students with disabilities,” it said.
Fuel shortages have further disrupted education, limiting transportation options for thousands of students traveling to schools and universities. The lack of fuel has also affected electricity generators relied upon by educational institutions.
The ministry urged the international community, UN bodies and humanitarian and human rights organizations to take action to protect students and teachers, stop attacks on educational facilities and facilitate the delivery of supplies required to keep Gaza's education system functioning.
According to Gaza's Government Media Office, Israeli attacks since October 2023 have damaged 95% of schools across the territory.
Figures published by the Education Ministry in July showed that more than 20,051 school-age students and over 532 teachers had been killed between October 2023 and July 2026.
Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli military attacks have continued, killing 1,593 Palestinians and injuring another 5,748, according to the figures cited.
The truce followed two years of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, wounded over 175,000 and destroyed approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure throughout the enclave.
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