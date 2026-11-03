Iran Seeks Regional Security Framework Without Foreign Military Presence
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that Tehran remains engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia as it pursues a regional security framework led by Middle Eastern countries without “any foreign military presence.”
“We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Araghchi said on X.
“We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” Araghchi said.
In an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday, Araghchi said Iran had discussed proposals for new regional security mechanisms with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan during a recent visit by delegations from those countries to Tehran.
“The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges,” he said, noting that the four countries had agreed to maintain consultations at various levels.
The Iranian diplomat also stressed that Tehran did not intend to attack “friendly Gulf countries.” However, he warned that US military installations and other American targets across the region would be included in Iran's response if Washington launched another attack against the country.
Araghchi called on Gulf states to help prevent a renewed confrontation, while commending Qatar's mediation efforts and the diplomatic positions taken by Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Hormuz reopening proposal
Araghchi also outlined a proposal mediated by Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Under the suggested arrangement, the United States would first take several steps demanded by Tehran, with the strategic waterway reopening the following day.
“Iran’s demands include lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, ending the maritime blockade, allowing Iranian oil exports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and reducing the US military presence in the region to previous levels,” Araghchi added.
“Implementation of those conditions could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Washington on the same day the strait is reopened,” he said.
The foreign minister further disclosed that Iran had conducted a round of indirect discussions in New York with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, facilitated by Qatar. However, he rejected reports suggesting that Tehran and Washington had agreed to hold direct negotiations in Qatar, Türkiye or another location.
“Tehran views negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz separately from any future agreement on Iran’s nuclear program,” he said, adding that proposals concerning the nuclear issue were still being reviewed.
The statements come as Tehran and Washington continue indirect diplomatic exchanges following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.
On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that communications with Washington were continuing through intermediaries. He also said Iran's revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be implemented in full within two days.
Baqaei maintained that restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz depended on Washington lifting its naval blockade and addressing Tehran's conditions, including sanctions relief and the return of frozen Iranian assets.
Iran has repeatedly stated that it remains willing to pursue diplomatic solutions while warning that its military forces are prepared to respond if further military action is launched against the country.
“We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Araghchi said on X.
“We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” Araghchi said.
In an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday, Araghchi said Iran had discussed proposals for new regional security mechanisms with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan during a recent visit by delegations from those countries to Tehran.
“The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges,” he said, noting that the four countries had agreed to maintain consultations at various levels.
The Iranian diplomat also stressed that Tehran did not intend to attack “friendly Gulf countries.” However, he warned that US military installations and other American targets across the region would be included in Iran's response if Washington launched another attack against the country.
Araghchi called on Gulf states to help prevent a renewed confrontation, while commending Qatar's mediation efforts and the diplomatic positions taken by Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Hormuz reopening proposal
Araghchi also outlined a proposal mediated by Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Under the suggested arrangement, the United States would first take several steps demanded by Tehran, with the strategic waterway reopening the following day.
“Iran’s demands include lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, ending the maritime blockade, allowing Iranian oil exports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and reducing the US military presence in the region to previous levels,” Araghchi added.
“Implementation of those conditions could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Washington on the same day the strait is reopened,” he said.
The foreign minister further disclosed that Iran had conducted a round of indirect discussions in New York with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, facilitated by Qatar. However, he rejected reports suggesting that Tehran and Washington had agreed to hold direct negotiations in Qatar, Türkiye or another location.
“Tehran views negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz separately from any future agreement on Iran’s nuclear program,” he said, adding that proposals concerning the nuclear issue were still being reviewed.
The statements come as Tehran and Washington continue indirect diplomatic exchanges following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.
On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that communications with Washington were continuing through intermediaries. He also said Iran's revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be implemented in full within two days.
Baqaei maintained that restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz depended on Washington lifting its naval blockade and addressing Tehran's conditions, including sanctions relief and the return of frozen Iranian assets.
Iran has repeatedly stated that it remains willing to pursue diplomatic solutions while warning that its military forces are prepared to respond if further military action is launched against the country.
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