Mini World Cup Builds Basketball Momentum Ahead Of Qatar 2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Mini Basketball World Cup returned for its second edition yesterday, using school competition and community engagement to build excitement ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027.

The tournament opened at Qatar Sports Club Indoor Hall, forming part of the wider build-up to next year's global basketball showcase and efforts to introduce the sport to more young people across the country.

Speaking to Gulf Times on opening day, Competitions director Ahmad al-Darwish said the Mini World Cup was designed to help students and the wider community better understand the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup while creating greater interest in basketball.

“This is part of supporting and helping people understand more about the World Cup and the promotion for our upcoming World Cup next year in August.”

He said schools and students have an important role in the build-up, with the tournament giving children an opportunity to engage with basketball before Qatar welcomes the international competition.

Al-Darwish said the initiative supports a broader vision of introducing basketball more widely across communities in Qatar.

The aim, he added, is not simply to stage a youth competition, but to create lasting interest that carries through to the World Cup itself.

“We want to introduce basketball more in the community and in the country so we can have a big achievement next year,” he said.

Organisers also hope early engagement with students will translate into strong support in the stands when the World Cup arrives.

“Hopefully we will have a full house in most of the games, and we love to see all the students attending the games,” al-Darwish said.

The Mini Basketball World Cup is expected to be one of several activities leading into FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, with more promotional and community events planned in the months ahead.

“Hopefully this will not be our first and last introduction for the World Cup,” al-Darwish said.“We will have more events upcoming before the World Cup, Inshallah.”

Mini Basketball World Cup FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027