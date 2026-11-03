Qatari Chef Takes Traditional Regag To International Art Scene

MENAFN - Gulf Times) From Qatar's kitchens to the international art scene, chef Noof al-Marri used Regag to introduce global audiences to the country's culinary traditions, blending familiar flavours with contemporary interpretations while preserving the dish's cultural identity.

A much-loved staple of Qatari cuisine, Regag offers an accessible entry point into the country's food heritage. At the recently held Art Basel Paris, al-Marri offered international visitors a new way to experience the traditional flatbread while discovering the stories and hospitality behind it.

“Regag is something familiar and much loved in Qatar, and I wanted to share that enjoyment with people who may never have tasted our food before. Its simplicity makes it the ideal introduction to the richness of Qatari cuisine,” she told Gulf Times.

Al-Marri said she enjoys giving traditional dishes her own touch, and Regag offers plenty of room to experiment without losing its connection to the country's culinary roots.

For the Art Basel experience, she sought to make the dish both approachable and unexpected, presenting a fresh perspective on something deeply embedded in Qatari food culture.

“Guests do not need to know its history before enjoying it. For me, that first bite is an invitation to discover more,” she said.

Adapting the experience for different Art Basel host cities also required understanding local food cultures and audience preferences.

Al-Marri said she explored ingredients and flavour combinations that reflected each city's culinary identity while keeping traditional Regag at the heart of every creation.

Her approach, she explained, is to introduce something new without compromising the original dish's character, particularly its delicate texture and the care involved in its preparation.

“My starting point is always the same: the food must retain its character,” she said, adding that she wants people to feel comfortable trying something unfamiliar while discovering an important part of Qatari cuisine.

Regag, al-Marri noted, also embodies key aspects of Qatar's culinary culture, expressing an appreciation for simplicity, family traditions and the spirit of hospitality.

Although its ingredients may be modest, she pointed out that preparing the flatbread well requires skills and knowledge developed through practice and passed down across generations.

For al-Marri, the connection is deeply personal. Her passion for cooking began in her grandmother's kitchen, where she developed an appreciation for the people and memories behind traditional dishes.

She said food carries the stories of those who prepare and share it, making culinary heritage as much about family connections as ingredients and techniques.

“In Qatar, offering someone food is also a way of looking after them. Hospitality is in that personal gesture of preparing something and making sure a guest feels at home,” she said.

Introducing Regag to international audiences, however, also comes with practical challenges, particularly during busy events where preparation and timing are essential.

Al-Marri said the flatbread must be prepared fresh and served immediately to preserve its signature thin and crisp texture.

Despite these demands, the response from first-time guests has been encouraging. Many are surprised by how light and crisp Regag is and become curious about how it's made and its place in Qatari cuisine.

For the chef, such conversations are as rewarding as seeing visitors enjoy the food, as they create opportunities to introduce them to other aspects of the country's culinary traditions.

She hopes the experience will encourage some guests to explore more Qatari dishes and eventually visit the country to experience its food and hospitality firsthand.

Al-Marri also sees contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes as an important way to preserve culinary heritage, provided they are rooted in an understanding of and respect for the original recipes.

She believes chefs must first recognise what gives a dish its identity, including its essential flavours and techniques, before introducing their own creative approaches.

With younger generations increasingly exposed to different food cultures, she said contemporary presentations could make traditional dishes more relevant to modern tastes and encourage people to rediscover familiar food.

“Heritage stays alive when people continue to cook and enjoy these dishes. Creativity can give them another reason to do so,” she said.

Al-Marri believes Qatari chefs have an important role in communicating the country's cultural identity internationally.

Each dish, she said, offers an opportunity to share family traditions, generations of culinary knowledge and the generosity that underpins Qatari hospitality.

Cooking abroad also lets her honour those who taught her while sharing a personal connection to her country's traditions.

“I want guests to enjoy the food and leave with a sense of the people and culture behind it,” she said.

chef Noof al-Marri Regag Qatari cuisine Qatari food culture