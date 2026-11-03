Altman Says AI Now Overtakes World's Brightest Scientists
(MENAFN) OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman declared on Monday that cutting-edge AI systems have largely overtaken the world’s brightest scientists in intelligence and can now handle substantial portions of white-collar work, a shift he said took place within a single year.
Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, Altman pointed to the speed of the change.
“At the start of this year, AI was mostly not as smart as our smartest scientist, and now it’s mostly smarter than them,” Altman said.
“AI was mostly not able to do a lot of white-collar jobs, and now it mostly can do a lot of parts of that,” he added.
Even as the technology disrupts economies and labor markets worldwide, Altman insisted that human judgment, creativity and accountability must stay at the heart of how it is rolled out.
“We think it is absolutely critical that people remain in control of the future; there should not be a handoff to AI, there should not be a gradual ‘we are going to let AI decide what is best for us,’” he said.
“AI needs to be a tool built for people and needs to serve people, not the other way around,” Altman noted.
On the enormous electricity appetite of computing infrastructure, he identified physical power supply as the industry’s single largest bottleneck.
“Everything else we’re going to make huge progress on, except atoms are still atoms and the physical world that has to power this is going to be the dominant factor of the cost and the abundance,” he said.
Altman also cited a steep rise in usage: global per capita token consumption has climbed from close to zero six years ago to about 100,000 tokens a month, while the heaviest institutional users burn through roughly 500 billion tokens monthly.
Turning to the host country, he noted that about 80% of young people in the UAE use ChatGPT every week.
At the event, OpenAI unveiled partnerships with Emirati technology group G42 and state oil producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the first worldwide deployment of OpenAI’s frontier models by an energy company.
Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, Altman pointed to the speed of the change.
“At the start of this year, AI was mostly not as smart as our smartest scientist, and now it’s mostly smarter than them,” Altman said.
“AI was mostly not able to do a lot of white-collar jobs, and now it mostly can do a lot of parts of that,” he added.
Even as the technology disrupts economies and labor markets worldwide, Altman insisted that human judgment, creativity and accountability must stay at the heart of how it is rolled out.
“We think it is absolutely critical that people remain in control of the future; there should not be a handoff to AI, there should not be a gradual ‘we are going to let AI decide what is best for us,’” he said.
“AI needs to be a tool built for people and needs to serve people, not the other way around,” Altman noted.
On the enormous electricity appetite of computing infrastructure, he identified physical power supply as the industry’s single largest bottleneck.
“Everything else we’re going to make huge progress on, except atoms are still atoms and the physical world that has to power this is going to be the dominant factor of the cost and the abundance,” he said.
Altman also cited a steep rise in usage: global per capita token consumption has climbed from close to zero six years ago to about 100,000 tokens a month, while the heaviest institutional users burn through roughly 500 billion tokens monthly.
Turning to the host country, he noted that about 80% of young people in the UAE use ChatGPT every week.
At the event, OpenAI unveiled partnerships with Emirati technology group G42 and state oil producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the first worldwide deployment of OpenAI’s frontier models by an energy company.
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