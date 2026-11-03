Israel Orders Seizure of Palestinian Land Near Ramallah for Military Route
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have issued an order placing more than 26 dunams of Palestinian land under military control in the occupied West Bank, northwest of Ramallah, according to a Palestinian commission.
“The military order, issued on Oct. 28, places 26.473 dunams (6.54 acres) of land in Deir Nizam, Umm Safa and Atara under Israeli military control for what Israel described as ‘military purposes’,” the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement.
“The land is designated for a route called the Ateret–Neve Tzuf emergency axis, intended to provide connectivity between Israeli settlement sites in the area,” it added.
The order is scheduled to remain in force until the end of 2028 and gives the Israeli military exclusive control over the designated route, as outlined in maps attached to the document.
According to the commission, 5.891 dunams (1.46 acres), representing approximately 22.3% of the total area, are classified by Israeli authorities as “state land.” The remaining 20.582 dunams (5.09 acres) are not included in that classification.
“The route can strengthen connections between illegal settlements and outposts around Ateret and Halamish, also known as Neve Tzuf, while potentially imposing further restrictions on Palestinian landowners’ access to nearby plots,” it said.
The commission emphasized that the measure authorizes temporary possession and use of the land rather than transferring its formal ownership. However, it warned that incorporating the area into infrastructure serving settlements could extend Israeli control over Palestinian territory.
The latest measure comes amid increasing Israeli reliance on military orders to take possession of Palestinian land across the occupied West Bank.
The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal under international law. UN Security Council Resolution 2334 declares that the settlements have “no legal validity.”
In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice also determined that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and called for the removal of settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In a separate incident early Tuesday, Israeli settlers set fire to two Palestinian vehicles in Majdal Bani Fadil village, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to local sources.
The settlers reportedly entered the northern section of the village and burned the vehicles while they were parked outside the homes of their Palestinian owners.
Palestinian figures indicate that nearly 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 156 settlements and approximately 360 outposts across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The same estimates recorded 1,369 settler attacks throughout the occupied territory in October, representing a 111.6% increase from the 647 incidents documented in September.
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp escalation in settler violence, which they said was occurring with state support and complicity, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
“The military order, issued on Oct. 28, places 26.473 dunams (6.54 acres) of land in Deir Nizam, Umm Safa and Atara under Israeli military control for what Israel described as ‘military purposes’,” the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement.
“The land is designated for a route called the Ateret–Neve Tzuf emergency axis, intended to provide connectivity between Israeli settlement sites in the area,” it added.
The order is scheduled to remain in force until the end of 2028 and gives the Israeli military exclusive control over the designated route, as outlined in maps attached to the document.
According to the commission, 5.891 dunams (1.46 acres), representing approximately 22.3% of the total area, are classified by Israeli authorities as “state land.” The remaining 20.582 dunams (5.09 acres) are not included in that classification.
“The route can strengthen connections between illegal settlements and outposts around Ateret and Halamish, also known as Neve Tzuf, while potentially imposing further restrictions on Palestinian landowners’ access to nearby plots,” it said.
The commission emphasized that the measure authorizes temporary possession and use of the land rather than transferring its formal ownership. However, it warned that incorporating the area into infrastructure serving settlements could extend Israeli control over Palestinian territory.
The latest measure comes amid increasing Israeli reliance on military orders to take possession of Palestinian land across the occupied West Bank.
The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal under international law. UN Security Council Resolution 2334 declares that the settlements have “no legal validity.”
In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice also determined that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and called for the removal of settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In a separate incident early Tuesday, Israeli settlers set fire to two Palestinian vehicles in Majdal Bani Fadil village, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to local sources.
The settlers reportedly entered the northern section of the village and burned the vehicles while they were parked outside the homes of their Palestinian owners.
Palestinian figures indicate that nearly 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 156 settlements and approximately 360 outposts across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The same estimates recorded 1,369 settler attacks throughout the occupied territory in October, representing a 111.6% increase from the 647 incidents documented in September.
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp escalation in settler violence, which they said was occurring with state support and complicity, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
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