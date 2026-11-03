SGCA Honours Communication Excellence Across Asia, Europe And The Arab World

MENAFN - AETOSWire) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured winners of the 13th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Winners represented China, India, Thailand, Ukraine and the Arab world. Some 433 entries from 31 countries across four continents passed initial screening. The award covered 23 categories across five sectors, including six partner awards.

His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, highlighted the award's growth under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, noting that it had attracted more than 9,500 entries over five years. He also emphasised the role of international partnerships in advancing communication practices and creating a meaningful impact on individuals, institutions and communities.

International and Partner Awards

The Partner Awards recognised China's Macao University of Science and Technology for Excellence in Digital Community Engagement; India's Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions for Best AI-Powered Communication for Social Impact; Thailand's Thai Health Promotion Foundation for Best Communication Practices Dealing with Development Advances; and Ukraine's Kyiv Digital for Innovative and Resilient Government Communication Initiatives.

The UAE's Zoud initiative won Best Public–Private Partnership in Communication, while Brigadier General Staff Pilot AbdulNasir Al Humaidi, spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence, received Outstanding Leadership in Government and Strategic Communication.

Government and Institutional Excellence

Among government winners, Sharjah Youth received Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices; the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth; Sharjah Police, Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of life; the UAE Ministry of Finance, Best Innovation in Integrated Communications; and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Best Crisis Communication Strategy.

Best Media and Communication Content went to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Egypt Oil & Gas in the government and organisations and private-sector divisions, respectively. Best Innovative Communication Initiative for Community Empowerment went to Dubai's Community Development Authority and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the same respective divisions.

The UAE Ministry of Culture and Kalimat Foundation won Best Creative Communication Targeting Children and Adolescents' in the government and organisations and private-sector divisions, respectively. The UAE Government Media Office received Best Campaign Promoting Emirati Identity; House of Wisdom, Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language; and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government and Institutional Communication.

Individual Awards and Innovation Challenges

Egypt's Basmat Nour Association won Best Youth Initiative in Communication, while Lt. Colonel Salem Mohammed bin Ali of Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs received Best Official Spokesperson. Dr Himanshu Grover, Dr Neeharika Kushwaha, Dr Nahla Shireen and Dr Varkki Pallathucheril won Best Research in Communication Sciences.

Best Changemakers in Digital Content went to the UAE's Youssef Karam (under 18) and Morocco's Meryem Derni in the over-18 division. Khalifa University's Sanad project won the University Challenge, while Shaheen secured the AI Skills Challenge.

Jury Awards and Special Honours

The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity received Global Impact through Soft Power; Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, Best Arab Personality with Positive Social Impact. The UAE Ministry of Defence received a special honour, accepted by Undersecretary Lieutenant General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi.

Permalink