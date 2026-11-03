Hightouch Launches Match Booster In Europe, Raising Match Rates Without Compromising Compliance

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hightouch, the leading agentic marketing platform, today launched Match Booster in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. Match Booster helps brands, agencies, media networks, and publishers reach more of their customers on more than 50 ad platforms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, TikTok, and The Trade Desk, by adding to their consented first-party data instead of replacing it.

Until now, European advertisers have had two options. They could send first-party data to ad platforms alone and accept the match rates they got. Or they could hand it to a traditional onboarding provider that swaps it for a proprietary ID and drops any customer its graph can't find, sometimes leaving audiences smaller than they started. Global companies also end up running separate US and EU workflows to meet data residency rules.

“Better match rates shouldn't depend on where your customers live,” said Matthew Lubeck, General Manager, EMEA at Hightouch.“European companies have been told that more reach means giving up control of their data. Match Booster builds on the data they already own and govern, so they reach more of their customers, and never fewer.”

Match Booster keeps every customer an advertiser sends and adds identifiers from Hightouch's GDPR-compliant identity graph, built with established European identity providers, as audiences sync from the warehouse to ad platforms. Teams activate US and EU audiences from one workspace, and EU audiences are enhanced in the EU using a European graph.

In the pilot, a global media company tested Match Booster on Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat across five markets. Compared with its first-party data alone, Match Booster matched 10%+ more people on average and up to 35% more in a single test. Compared with its existing onboarding provider, it matched 15%+ more on average, up to 90% more in a single test, and won every comparison.

Match Booster reads data where it already lives, in the region where it's stored, and Hightouch doesn't store customer data at rest. Consent rules stay in the advertiser's warehouse, and built-in tools enforce opt-outs and data subject requests automatically, removing the manual steps where errors happen.

Match Booster is available today, with more European markets to follow. Advertisers can see how many more customers they'd reach with a free match test on one audience at hightouch/platform/match-booster.

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