Ant International And Bank Partners Achieve Real-Time Cross-Bank Liquidity Management Through Tokenised Deposits Via Ceb...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Following the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) announcement on interbank settlement of tokenised deposit transactions under Ensemble, Ant International announced that it has achieved real-time cross-bank liquidity management with its key banking partners as part of its active participation in Ensemble

In close collaboration with Bank of China (Hong Kong) (“BOCHK”, SEHK: 2388), China Construction Bank (Asia) (“CCB (Asia)”) and HSBC (SEHK: 5), Ant International successfully completed a series of live HKD interbank transactions between September and October 2026:

BOCHK interbank transactions with CCB (Asia)

CCB (Asia) interbank transactions

HSBC interbank transactions

Executed using tokenised deposit settled through the HKMA's Central Bank Money (CeBM), the transfers were initiated via Ant International's proprietary blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform, WhaleRTP. The transactions were near-instant, moving seamlessly from payment instruction to final receipt within five minutes.

Through this infrastructure, Ant International was able to automate transaction execution, unlock round-the-clock (24/7) liquidity access, and enhance its real-time cash management within Hong Kong. This enabled it to reduce its reliance on pre-funding requirements for liquidity movements and lower its working required operating capital.

With the new chapter of EnsembleTX, Ant International will aim to move into the next step of real-time treasury - agentic treasury. This is in line with the recent launch of its full-stack, AI-native product suite, which includes AI-enabled foreign exchange and treasury solutions.

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said: "EnsembleTX has laid the groundwork for agentic treasury. By pairing real-time intelligence from FalconTST with WhaleRTP's proven settlement layer, AI agents can now make and execute decisions in continuous, automated flows. Together, they close the loop: the agent decides, and WhaleRTP executes. Supported by the HKMA's clear guidance, this is the future of corporate treasury in Hong Kong and beyond."

Ant International has participated in the Ensemble Sandbox since 2024, and became a Project Ensemble Architecture Community member since 2025. It was among the early industry pioneers to complete live cross-bank transactions under EnsembleTX and has made significant progress towards the commercialisation of tokenised deposits.

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink