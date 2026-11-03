Al Hilal Group Connects Media And IT Expertise With Tech Arabia

Al Hilal Group announced the launch of Tech Arabia, a new specialist IT publication spotlighting the latest technologies transforming businesses across the Gulf and beyond. The milestone is a natural progression for the Group, which has spent almost 50 years reporting on the region's most important industries through Hilal Media, and 35 years providing IT systems integration through Hilal Technology.

Tech Arabia will explore AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology, looking at how businesses are putting new innovations to work. Through expert reporting and analysis, the publication will help readers understand how these advances are changing their industries.

Ronnie Middleton, Managing Director of Al Hilal Group, said:“Over the years, we've seen technology move from being a specialist function to something that influences almost every aspect of daily life. That change is creating enormous opportunities, but it also raises important questions about where companies should invest and how they can make the most of new developments.”

He added:“Tech Arabia is an exciting step forward for Hilal Media, building on our publishing experience and longstanding involvement in the IT sector. Our ambition is to establish it as one of the region's leading sources of technology news and analysis, earning the trust of readers through the quality and independence of its reporting.”

Tech Arabia is an entirely digital publication, combining in-depth reporting with video interviews, audio content and interactive features. Via , readers can access the digital edition on their computers or mobile devices, giving them the flexibility to read, watch, or listen, wherever they are.

The publication joins Hilal Media's portfolio, which includes Gulf Construction, Gulf Industry, Oil & Gas News and Travel & Tourism News, alongside regional business platforms Trade Arabia and Arabian Business Community. Tech Arabia is published out of the Group's European head office in London, UK.

About Al Hilal Group

Headquartered in Bahrain, Al Hilal Group is a diversified organisation with a legacy spanning nearly five decades. Through Hilal Media and Hilal Technology, the Group delivers specialist industry insight and integrated IT solutions that help organisations make informed decisions and address complex operational challenges.

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