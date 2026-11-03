Al Etihad Payments Appoints Aref Al Ramli As Chief Executive Officer

Al Etihad Payments Company (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), has announced the appointment of Aref Al Ramli as Chief Executive Officer, effective on November 2, 2026.

Al Ramli has more than 24 years of experience in financial services. He joins AEP from Al Hilal Bank, where he held the positions of Chief Digital Officer. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Digital Wallet, where he led a payments initiative involving 16 banks focused on financial inclusion and the transition to a cashless economy. During his tenure at Mashreq, he led Digital Banking and Innovation and oversaw the launch of Mashreq Neo and Mashreq NeoBiz. As Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation's Digital Committee from 2017 to 2020, he worked with member banks, the Central Bank, and government entities on industry-wide digital initiatives.

In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Al Ramli will lead AEP's work to develop the UAE's national payment infrastructure and expand the adoption of its payment platforms. Working with financial institutions and payment service providers, he will oversee the delivery of payment services that support the UAE's digital economy.

AEP's national payment platforms continue to grow. In 2026, Aani has 14.7 million enrolled users and has processed over 192 million transactions worth AED 545 billion. Earlier this year, the issuance of Jaywan cards commenced through financial institutions across the UAE. AEP also announced key partnerships with Mastercard and Union Pay International as key initiatives to support the growth of the national payments infrastructure. Al-Ramli will lead AEP's work with financial institutions to broaden the use of its payment platforms across the country.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Managers for Al Etihad Payments, said“The UAE's economic ambitions require payment infrastructure that institutions, businesses, and individuals can depend on. AEP has a central responsibility in delivering that infrastructure and ensuring it meets the country's requirements now and in the future. Aref's experience across digital banking and payment services across multiple institutions positions him well to lead AEP through its next phase of development. We look forward to the contribution he will make in strengthening national payment capabilities and driving their adoption across the UAE.”

Aref Al Ramli said,“My ambition is for AEP's platforms to become a natural part of how people and businesses across the UAE pay every day. That requires reliable infrastructure, strong partnerships with financial institutions, and services that give customers a clear reason to use them. I will focus on leading AEP's work as we build on the country's investment in national payment capabilities. Our priority is to expand adoption and ensure our partners can translate those capabilities into payment services that meet their customers' needs.”

Al Etihad Payments will continue working with financial institutions, payment service providers, merchants, and partners to develop the UAE's national payment infrastructure and support the continued growth of the country's digital economy.

About Al Etihad Payments (AEP)

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), develops and operates the UAE's national payment infrastructure. Established to support the Central Bank's vision for a modern and resilient financial system, AEP delivers platforms that enable secure, interoperable, and efficient payments across the country.

Working across the payments ecosystem, AEP connects financial institutions, fintechs, exchange houses, businesses, government entities and consumers through shared national infrastructure. Its platforms strengthen financial inclusion, and support financial sovereignty. AEP's initiatives include:

UAESWITCH, the UAE's national card switch, processing domestic card transactions across participating financial institutions. Jaywan, the UAE's national card scheme, enabling retail payments across physical and digital channels. Aani, the UAE's instant payments platform, enabling real-time account-to-account transfers.

By building and operating national payment infrastructure, AEP supports the continued development of the UAE's digital economy and payment services.

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