Brewing Gadgets, the Dubai specialty coffee equipment supplier, today launched Champions Coffee at Gulf Host 2026. Hotels, offices, restaurants, coffee shops and events can now get their coffee, equipment, staff training and service from one partner.

The UAE coffee market is worth more than AED 12 billion and is expected to grow by 8.4% a year to around AED 16.5 billion by 2029. About 93% of that spending happens in cafés and restaurants, according to DXB LIVE, the organiser of World of Coffee Dubai.

Every coffee in the range is curated, not just sourced, and chosen by a panel of champions. The panel includes Ajeyudu Pathur i, the 2023 Middle East roasting champion, who also roasts every coffee in the UAE. It also includes Mariam Erin Pinza, a five-time UAE national coffee champion and certified coffee taster (Q Grader). The brand was conceived by Goutham K.S., founder of Brewing Gadgets and an India National Barista Champion.

The range includes espresso coffees made for busy hotels, offices and events, and single-origin coffees for specialty coffee menus. Customers can pair them with any machine Brewing Gadgets supplies, from La Marzocco espresso machines to bean-to-cup machines.

Training does not stop at set-up. Champions Coffee keeps training each customer's staff, so they stay up to date with the latest trends in coffee and equipment.

"Hotels, offices and cafés need coffee that tastes the same on every shift, even when their team changes," said Danos Daniili dis, Head of Sales, Champions Coffee. "That takes great coffee, the right machine and staff who keep learning. We bring all three, from one team."

"Everything we've learned since 2011 has led us to this coffee," said Goutham K.S., Founder and CEO of Brewing Gadgets. "A machine will make whatever you give it. Now we're giving it something worth making."

Businesses can taste the range and meet the team at Stand Z6-100, Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, until 5 November. Pinza brews at 11:30am and Pathuri roasts live at 2:30pm, every day of the show. After the show, businesses can request a tasting from Danos Daniilidis at ... or +971 55 782 13 10. Champions Coffee is also on sale online from today at championscoffee.

Notes to Editors:

About Champions Coffee: Champions Coffee supplies hotels, offices, restaurants, coffee shops and events across the UAE with specialty coffee, equipment, ongoing staff training and service. Every coffee is curated by a panel of champions and roasted in the UAE. Champions Coffee is part of Brewing Gadgets. championscoffee

About Brewing Gadgets: Founded in Dubai in 2011, Brewing Gadgets supplies specialty coffee equipment, training and service to hotels, cafés, offices and home baristas in the GCC and India. brewinggadgets

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