Superelastic* Material Unveiled By Angelalign

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699) (“Angel”), a global clear aligner leader, today unveiled SuperElastic (MC-SE*), a new propietary aligner material that is a significant breakthrough in performance over its current material.

Specialists in orthodontics have long asked for new aligner materials that enable better treatment for complex cases: biologically safe force levels, a large elastic working range, and strength and toughness. MC-SE* provides all of them.

“Angel is commited to innovation and never settling for 'good enough'. MC-SE* is the result of seven years of materials research, testing and manufacturing optimization. The new material aims to create a new generation of aligner material that allows orthodonists to differentiate their treatment from other treatments,“ said Fox Hu, CEO of Angel.

MC-SE will be available globally after the appropriate registrations are received.

A New Material For Complex Cases

Clear aligner materials determine how consistently forces are applied to teeth, how well they hold their shape over the course of wear, and how comfortable they are for patients.

Angel's current material is a soft, multi-layered polymer, based on PETG material, designed to deliver gentle but long-lasting force. MC-SE is powered by a different material with significant improvements:

Gentle consistent force: engineered to deliver continuous force at biologically safe levels throughout the wear cycle. Expanded elastic range: bends and stretches further than conventional materials and returns to its original shape, unlocking new clinical possibilities. Superior elastic recovery: In three-point flexural testing at an eight percent strain, MC-SE springs back to its original flat shape. In contrast, samples of commonly used PETG and Angel's current material remain visibly bent. Structural strength and toughness: A medical grade polyamide layer within MC-SE's multi-layer structure adds strength and toughness.

Inspired by Clinical Traditions of the Orthodontic Specialty

Nickel-titanium (NiTi) archwires, valued by orthodontists for their low, continuous force, became the standard of care when using wires and brackets. Angel is honored to build on that tradition by unveiling MC-SE, which brings those properties to aligners.

The performance breakthrough is due to integration of medical grade polyamides into an aligner material. The polyamide family of materials, which includes kevlar and nylon, are utilized in extreme applications that demand elasticity, strength and toughness. MC-SE incorporates those attributes into a novel aligner material.

Aligners made with medical grade polyamides open exciting treatment possibilities. Angel will build this out as a material platform with different variations to achieve a variety of force effects.

“Angel innovation listens to orthodontists and analyzes case results. Clinicians send us a lot of complex cases,” said Richard Hirschland, Angel's Chief Commercial Officer and SVP.“Aligner material is the foundation of every treatment. MC-SE gives orthodontists a stronger foundation to build on. It follows angelButtonTM, A6 Mandibular Advancement and Pressure Points as part of our commitment to continue developing clinical solutions for orthodontists.”

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* MC-SE will be available after the appropriate registrations are received. Also, pending trademark registration

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed since 2021, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides clear aligner solutions to clinically focused professionals and patients in over 60 countries. Having surpassed two million cumulative cases and with about a US$2 billion market capitalization, the company focuses on clinical innovation and professional support to help experts achieve extraordinary outcomes. Its established global operations and continued investment in innovation support its long-term commitment to orthodontists and their patients. Learn more at angelaligner.

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