Galderma Announces Proposed Board Appointments And Chief Financial Officer Transition
|“I would like to thank Luigi for his contributions to Galderma and his commitment to supporting a smooth transition. We remain focused on executing our Integrated Dermatology Strategy and delivering against our priorities. Building on our strong momentum, including our recent inclusion in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), the proposed appointments of Rosalind Brewer and Petra Rumpf to our Board of Directors would bring valuable additional expertise and perspectives to our Board, further strengthening our governance and supporting Galderma's long-term ambitions.” FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GALDERMA
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
After seven years of service, Sherilyn McCoy will be stepping down from the Board of Directors due to conflicting obligations. The Board is thus proposing a number of items aimed at further strengthening its governance. These include increasing the maximum size of the Board of Directors from 10 to 11 members and the election of Rosalind Brewer and Petra Rumpf as members of the Board of Directors until the completion of the next Annual General Meeting. The Board is also proposing the individual election of Rosalind Brewer as a member of the Compensation Committee.
Galderma published the agenda and invitation to an EGM, which will be held virtually on December 3, 2026, at 14:00 CET. For further details please consult the 2026 EGM invitation at .
About Galderma
Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .
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