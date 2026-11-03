Baku Steel Company Brings Industry And Art Together Through Baku Steel Art 2026 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC) has unveiled“Baku Steel Art 2026” in Baku, an exhibition dedicated to the“Big Five” of the Caucasus. Set beside the Stone Chronicle Museum in Seaside National Park, the open-air exhibition brings the region's wildlife to life in steel. It is open to visitors until the end of November.

The exhibition features works by participants in the third International Metal Symposium,“Baku Steel Art 2026”, organized by BSC with support from QGallery.

The symposium brought together 14 artists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Estonia. For two weeks, BSC's production site became a shared creative workshop. Using the company's steel products, the artists created sculptural compositions, each expressing a distinctive vision of the natural world of the Caucasus.

The“Big Five” comprises five species native to the Caucasus: the goitered gazelle, Caucasian leopard, brown bear, grey wolf and imperial eagle. Through these animal forms, the artists explore the relationship between people and nature. The strength of steel is contrasted with the fragility of the natural world, inviting reflection on our responsibility to protect biodiversity.

The exhibition opened as part of the“Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” festival, which ran in Baku from 30 October to 1 November 2026.

The opening was graced by the honored guests – initiator of the “Art Weekend” project, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, along with head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, alongside participants and visitors of the Fly to Baku Art Weekend. Set against Baku's historic backdrop, the steel sculptures resonated with a poetic presence, inviting viewers to reflect, engage, and be inspired.

The Baku Steel Art symposia have been held since 2024. Bringing together BSC's expertise in metallurgy and the artists' creative vision, the project opens up new possibilities for collaboration between industry and art: steel produced at the plant becomes part of the city's cultural landscape.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical company in the South Caucasus. The company produces high-quality steel products for the construction sector, infrastructure projects and industry.

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