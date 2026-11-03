Azerbaijan, UK Hold Talks On New Double Taxation Convention (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have held further talks on a new agreement to eliminate double taxation and prevent tax evasion.

The State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy announced the discussions.

The latest round of talks focused on a draft convention between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and capital gains, and the prevention of tax evasion.

The meeting brought together representatives of Azerbaijan's State Tax Service and officials from the UK's tax and customs administration. The participants exchanged views on various provisions of the draft convention.

Orkhan Musayev, head of the Main Department for International Taxation and Tax Monitoring at the State Tax Service, highlighted the convention's importance in strengthening bilateral economic ties and promoting business partnerships.

Both sides also stressed the importance of improving cooperation to enhance the efficiency of tax administration.

The discussions on expanding tax cooperation and improving the existing legal framework were held in a constructive atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation.