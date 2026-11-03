Erdogan Meets South Korean President to Advance Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, at the presidential palace in Seoul, with both leaders expected to hold expanded discussions with their delegations following their closed-door talks.
Erdogan and his wife, first lady Emine Erdogan, were welcomed by Lee and his spouse upon arriving at the palace. The two presidential couples also introduced members of their respective delegations during the official reception.
The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, alongside other senior officials.
A key subject of the visit is potential South Korean participation in Türkiye's plans to construct a second nuclear power plant in Sinop, along the country's Black Sea coast. Erdogan has identified Seoul as a possible major partner in the project.
Speaking ahead of his trip, Erdogan said the visit was intended to deepen political consultations and restore momentum in economic cooperation between the two countries.
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a great potential collaborator on this initiative," Erdogan said.
Duran said the two presidents were expected to review the full scope of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Seoul, while also exchanging views on regional and international developments.
The visit, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, is also expected to produce the signing of several documents designed to strengthen the legal foundations of bilateral cooperation, according to Duran.
Erdogan and his wife, first lady Emine Erdogan, were welcomed by Lee and his spouse upon arriving at the palace. The two presidential couples also introduced members of their respective delegations during the official reception.
The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, alongside other senior officials.
A key subject of the visit is potential South Korean participation in Türkiye's plans to construct a second nuclear power plant in Sinop, along the country's Black Sea coast. Erdogan has identified Seoul as a possible major partner in the project.
Speaking ahead of his trip, Erdogan said the visit was intended to deepen political consultations and restore momentum in economic cooperation between the two countries.
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a great potential collaborator on this initiative," Erdogan said.
Duran said the two presidents were expected to review the full scope of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Seoul, while also exchanging views on regional and international developments.
The visit, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, is also expected to produce the signing of several documents designed to strengthen the legal foundations of bilateral cooperation, according to Duran.
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